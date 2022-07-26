Woh Pagal Si | When benifits become goals

‘Woh Pagal Si’ is the story of a girl, named Sara, who is having difficulty adjusting with Shazma – the second wife of her father, Ahsan.

Shazma has married Ahsan for money. The plot takes an interesting twist when she introduces Wahaj, her lover, to Ahsan and convinces him to get Wahaj married to Sara.

Babar Ali as Ahsan Hayat is an influential businessman, separated from his first wife, gets trapped easily, and is a loving father.

Zubab Rana as Shazma is greedy and manipulative in nature. She marries Ahsan for money and hates her stepdaughters. She is still involved with her lover, even after marrying Ahsan.

Hira Khan as Sara is Ahsan’s second daughter. She is rich, spoiled, outspoken, and extremely possessive about her father.

Omer Shehzad as Wahaj is Madly in love with Shazma. He is villainous in nature and can easily turn evil for his love.

Saad Qureshi as Zaheen, Belongs to a lower-class family. He is the son of Ahsan’s driver and is simple, decent, and career-oriented. He is preparing for the CSS exams.

Every bond is beautiful, but none can replace the other.

Everyone needs a partner in life, but when a rich man needs a faithful companion, he can fall prey to those who eye his fortune. Sometimes people who seem the closest are the farthest ones.

Written by: Sadia Akhter

Directed By: Faisal Bukhari

Cast:

Zara Ahmed

Fouzia Mushtaq

Ismail Tara

Shazia Gohar

Talat Shah

Anum Tanveer

Areej Chaudhary

Shazia Qaiser

Farha Nadeem

Owais Sheikh

Abdulla Jawed

Adnan Saeed

Woh Pagal Si starts Wednesday 27th July and will air every Monday to Thursday at 09:00 PM.