‘Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat’ is about deceiving beauty

‘Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat’ is the story of two sisters who have different aspirations in life.

The elder sister Muntaha is well educated and focused in life and employed at a good organization. While younger sister Alishba is carefree and is always looking for an easy life after marrying a rich person.

As time passes, Muntaha gets a proposal from a well-settled boy Yasir. But when Yasir meets Alishba he gets mesmerized by her beauty and wishes to change his mind.

Hira Mani as Muntaha is the well-mannered and educated elder sister of Alishba.

Muneeb Butt as Ayan is the outgoing cousin of Yasir who likes Alishba.

However, fate changes the course of life.

Noor Hassan as Yasir is a highly educated and well-settled boy who sends a proposal for Muntaha but later starts liking Alishba.

Aiza Awan as Alishba is a beautiful and bubbly girl. She wants to settle down with an affluent guy to fulfill her dreams.

Beauty can be deceiving, and we will certainly decipher this in Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat.

Written By: Seema Munaf

Directed By: Syed Ali Raza Usama

Cast:

Muneeb Butt

Hira Mani

Noor Hassan

Aiza Awan

Saba Faisal

Khaled Anam

Shehryar Zaidi

Annie Zaidi

Raja Haider

Salma Hasan

Kinza Malik

Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat is starting from 24th January and will be aired every Mon – Thu at 9:00 pm on ARY Digital.