In Pictures: Your Favorite Celebs on Pakistan Day
Pakistan day is so much more than just a day off from work and school. Unlike the independence day, no one in the entire country buys national flags, badges, and other accessories. However, ample national events are carried out on 23rd March, but a vast populace does not pay much heed and rather, carries on with sleep.
Pakistan day is celebrated throughout the country on 23rd March to pay homage to Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other freedom fighters for presenting the first resolution that demanded a separate homeland for Muslims in east and west regions of the Sub-continent at Minar e Pakistan, Lahore.
Where a lot of people chose to stay home and spent the day with family, few actually went out under the sun to celebrate Pakistan day with uber-enthusiasm oozing absolute patriotism. Our favorite celebrities attended parades and spent time watching jet shows and disciplined marches.
Khalid Anum
The maestro was awarded the Pride of performance award (sadarti Aizaz ba rai-Husn-karqardagi) in recognition of his over thirty years of services in the field of drama, theatre, music and for his unmatched work in promoting children education via media.
Khaled Anam honoured with Presidential Pride of performance (sadarti Aizaz ba rai-husn-karqardagi)in recognition of his over thirty years of services in the field of music, theatre, drama and for his endless work in promoting children education through media. #KhalidAnam #TehminaKhalid #PakistanDay #TamghaEImtiaz #ProudPakistani #Pakistanzindabad
Sarfaraz Ahmed
The skipper of Pakistan’s cricket team, the talented, Sarfaraz Ahmed received ‘Tamgha e Imtiaz’ for his astounding skills and for bringing the T20 world cup home.
Sana Javed
Sana Javed looked exceptionally gorgeous in a traditional attire celebrating Pakistan day with other celebrities at the Pakistan Day Parade.
Wasim Badami
The father of ‘Masoomana Sawaals’, the all-rounder journalist, Wasim Badami posted a photo on his social media platform, slaying in a white ‘Kurta Pajama’, complemented by a green waistcoat.
Ansar Burney
Known for his binge humanitarian work, the philanthropist, Ansar Burney attended the parade with artists.
Saleem Sheikh
Saleem Sheikh can be seen along with Ansar Burney, Neelum Muneer, Uzma Hassan, Sami Khan and the noteworthy DG ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor.
Sarah Raza Khan
The beautiful singer, Sarah Raza Khan performed in Nepal after the Chief of Nepali Army on the occasion of Pakistan Day with complete ace. The amount of excitement she possessed can be seen in her ‘ALL CAPS’ caption.
After an Amazing Event in Nepal !!!THANK YOUUU NEPAL FOR SHOWING SO MUCH LOVE FOR PAKISTAN AND US !!! ALHAMDU LILLAH It was indeed extremely Prestigious Moment when Respected Cheif of Nepal Army his Wife ,Pakistani Ambassodor & all Nepali Audience Celebrated Nepali Tracks and Punjabi equally with full Energy ?????????????? ???????? #SupersuccesfulConcert #SuperAwesomeTeam #PakistanDayInNepal #PakistanDay #PakistaniDress !!!!!!
Asim Azhar
The young singing sensation of Pakistan, Asim Azhar attended the 23rd March Parade and posted a picture with Hercharn Singh, who is the only Sikh army officer Pakistani army possesses.
Aijaz Aslam
The actor, Aijaz Aslam posted a photo to his social media account exhibiting Sunita Marshall, Shermeen Ali and Yashma Gill.
Yashma Gill
Yashma Gill wrote, “Chand Roshan chamakta Sitara Rahe.. subse uncha jhanda ye hamara rahe!! Happy Pakistan’s day everyone!! My way of celebrating 23rd of March!!” She looked utterly beauteous in a green outfit.
Humayun Saeed
Humayun Saeed was also one of the celebrities who attended the National Day parade in Islamabad. He thanked ISPR for having him at the parade. Celebrities like Adnan Siddiqui, Faakhir Mehmood, and Fakhar e Alam can also be seen in the photo.
Faysal Quraishi
The heartthrob, Faysal Quraishi dedicated a whole episode of his show ‘Salaam Zindagi’ to Pakistan Day.
Mawra Hocane
The starlet, Mawra Hocane put up a photo of herself wearing a Pakistan cricket team jersey and opted to write to write a big note depicting her love for the country.
Happy Pakistan Day ?????????????? Celebrating My country that I really truly Love, a country of many talents, a country of many cultures & languages, a country of peace & philanthropy, a country of Music Legends & Sports champions, a country of breathtaking landscapes & diversities and of all the things a brave country, a country that stands tall, despite the political inequalities despite being misunderstood all across the world, a country that rises every single time, only because of its pure fundamentals. Pakistan was meant to thrive & prosper & it will! I may not do enough for my country cuz one can never do enough but I do say a secret prayer for my beautiful homeland every night, for its safety, for its prosperity & for the Love it deserves to be bestowed upon it! #HappyPakistanDay #PaintmeGreen #ILovePakistan #Mymotherland #Emoaf Send Love & prayers for my country whoever you are, wherever you are! X
Urwa Hocane
Dolled up in a desi apparel, Urwa Hocane looked fabulous with her husband, Farhan Saeed looking as classy and chic as ever. He wore a white ‘Kurta Pajama’ embellished with a white waistcoat along with a ‘Peshawari’ sandal.
Shehzad Roy
Shehzad Roy was thrilled to watch the free fall in 23rd March’s Parade in Islamabad. He was also honored with a ‘Sitara e Imtiaz’ in the ceremony.
We hope, this enthusiasm for the country in our favorite celebrities never fade.
What are your views on the story? Tell us in the comments below.