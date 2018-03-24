In Pictures: Your Favorite Celebs on Pakistan Day

Syed Omer NadeemBy Syed Omer Nadeem

Pakistan day is so much more than just a day off from work and school. Unlike the independence day, no one in the entire country buys national flags, badges, and other accessories. However, ample national events are carried out on 23rd March, but a vast populace does not pay much heed and rather, carries on with sleep.

Pakistan day is celebrated throughout the country on 23rd March to pay homage to Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other freedom fighters for presenting the first resolution that demanded a separate homeland for Muslims in east and west regions of the Sub-continent at Minar e Pakistan, Lahore.

Where a lot of people chose to stay home and spent the day with family, few actually went out under the sun to celebrate Pakistan day with uber-enthusiasm oozing absolute patriotism. Our favorite celebrities attended parades and spent time watching jet shows and disciplined marches.

Khalid Anum

The maestro was awarded the Pride of performance award (sadarti Aizaz ba rai-Husn-karqardagi) in recognition of his over thirty years of services in the field of drama, theatre, music and for his unmatched work in promoting children education via media.

Sarfaraz Ahmed

The skipper of Pakistan’s cricket team, the talented, Sarfaraz Ahmed received ‘Tamgha e Imtiaz’ for his astounding skills and for bringing the T20 world cup home.

Sana Javed

Sana Javed looked exceptionally gorgeous in a traditional attire celebrating Pakistan day with other celebrities at the Pakistan Day Parade.

Wasim Badami

The father of ‘Masoomana Sawaals’, the all-rounder journalist, Wasim Badami posted a photo on his social media platform, slaying in a white ‘Kurta Pajama’, complemented by a green waistcoat.

#PakistanDay PC: @roohullah.ali

A post shared by Waseem Badami (@waseembadami_official) on

Ansar Burney

Known for his binge humanitarian work, the philanthropist, Ansar Burney attended the parade with artists.

Friends of #Pakistan ???????? #Peace #Justice #HumanDignity at Islamabad

A post shared by Ansar Burney (@ansarburney) on

Saleem Sheikh

Saleem Sheikh can be seen along with Ansar Burney, Neelum Muneer, Uzma Hassan, Sami Khan and the noteworthy DG ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor.

23rd March – Pakistan Day Parade ????????

A post shared by Saleem Sheikh (@saleemsheikhh) on

Sarah Raza Khan

The beautiful singer, Sarah Raza Khan performed in Nepal after the Chief of Nepali Army on the occasion of Pakistan Day with complete ace. The amount of excitement she possessed can be seen in her ‘ALL CAPS’ caption.

Asim Azhar

The young singing sensation of Pakistan, Asim Azhar attended the 23rd March Parade and posted a picture with Hercharn Singh, who is the only Sikh army officer Pakistani army possesses.

Aijaz Aslam

The actor, Aijaz Aslam posted a photo to his social media account exhibiting Sunita Marshall, Shermeen Ali and Yashma Gill.

Yashma Gill

Yashma Gill wrote, “Chand Roshan chamakta Sitara Rahe.. subse uncha jhanda ye hamara rahe!! Happy Pakistan’s day everyone!! My way of celebrating 23rd of March!!” She looked utterly beauteous in a green outfit.

Humayun Saeed

Humayun Saeed was also one of the celebrities who attended the National Day parade in Islamabad. He thanked ISPR for having him at the parade. Celebrities like Adnan Siddiqui, Faakhir Mehmood, and Fakhar e Alam can also be seen in the photo.

Faysal Quraishi

The heartthrob, Faysal Quraishi dedicated a whole episode of his show ‘Salaam Zindagi’ to Pakistan Day.

#salamzindagi #salamPakistan 23rdmarch #special #happyresolutionday

A post shared by Faysal Qureshi???????? (@faysalquraishi) on

Mawra Hocane

The starlet, Mawra Hocane put up a photo of herself wearing a Pakistan cricket team jersey and opted to write to write a big note depicting her love for the country.

Happy Pakistan Day ?????????????? Celebrating My country that I really truly Love, a country of many talents, a country of many cultures & languages, a country of peace & philanthropy, a country of Music Legends & Sports champions, a country of breathtaking landscapes & diversities and of all the things a brave country, a country that stands tall, despite the political inequalities despite being misunderstood all across the world, a country that rises every single time, only because of its pure fundamentals. Pakistan was meant to thrive & prosper & it will! I may not do enough for my country cuz one can never do enough but I do say a secret prayer for my beautiful homeland every night, for its safety, for its prosperity & for the Love it deserves to be bestowed upon it! #HappyPakistanDay #PaintmeGreen #ILovePakistan #Mymotherland #Emoaf Send Love & prayers for my country whoever you are, wherever you are! X

A post shared by MAWRA ???? (@mawrellous) on

Urwa Hocane

Dolled up in a desi apparel, Urwa Hocane looked fabulous with her husband, Farhan Saeed looking as classy and chic as ever. He wore a white ‘Kurta Pajama’ embellished with a white waistcoat along with a ‘Peshawari’ sandal.

Shehzad Roy

Shehzad Roy was thrilled to watch the free fall in 23rd March’s Parade in Islamabad. He was also honored with a ‘Sitara e Imtiaz’ in the ceremony.

We hope, this enthusiasm for the country in our favorite celebrities never fade.

What are your views on the story? Tell us in the comments below.

 

Syed Omer Nadeem
Syed Omer Nadeem

Masters in Journalism.

An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a mad writer.

Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments

You might also like
Blogs

‘Azaadi’, all revved up to show its first look

Blogs

Pakistani Celebs Raise Their Voice on HIV

Blogs

#MeinBhi Anthem garners immense tears

Blogs

This Celebrity Got Fawad Khan as a Fan!

[X] Close