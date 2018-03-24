In Pictures: Your Favorite Celebs on Pakistan Day

Pakistan day is so much more than just a day off from work and school. Unlike the independence day, no one in the entire country buys national flags, badges, and other accessories. However, ample national events are carried out on 23rd March, but a vast populace does not pay much heed and rather, carries on with sleep.

Pakistan day is celebrated throughout the country on 23rd March to pay homage to Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other freedom fighters for presenting the first resolution that demanded a separate homeland for Muslims in east and west regions of the Sub-continent at Minar e Pakistan, Lahore.

Where a lot of people chose to stay home and spent the day with family, few actually went out under the sun to celebrate Pakistan day with uber-enthusiasm oozing absolute patriotism. Our favorite celebrities attended parades and spent time watching jet shows and disciplined marches.

Khalid Anum

The maestro was awarded the Pride of performance award (sadarti Aizaz ba rai-Husn-karqardagi) in recognition of his over thirty years of services in the field of drama, theatre, music and for his unmatched work in promoting children education via media.

Sarfaraz Ahmed

The skipper of Pakistan’s cricket team, the talented, Sarfaraz Ahmed received ‘Tamgha e Imtiaz’ for his astounding skills and for bringing the T20 world cup home.

Sana Javed

Sana Javed looked exceptionally gorgeous in a traditional attire celebrating Pakistan day with other celebrities at the Pakistan Day Parade.

Wasim Badami

The father of ‘Masoomana Sawaals’, the all-rounder journalist, Wasim Badami posted a photo on his social media platform, slaying in a white ‘Kurta Pajama’, complemented by a green waistcoat.

Ansar Burney

Known for his binge humanitarian work, the philanthropist, Ansar Burney attended the parade with artists.

Saleem Sheikh

Saleem Sheikh can be seen along with Ansar Burney, Neelum Muneer, Uzma Hassan, Sami Khan and the noteworthy DG ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Sarah Raza Khan

The beautiful singer, Sarah Raza Khan performed in Nepal after the Chief of Nepali Army on the occasion of Pakistan Day with complete ace. The amount of excitement she possessed can be seen in her ‘ALL CAPS’ caption.

Asim Azhar

The young singing sensation of Pakistan, Asim Azhar attended the 23rd March Parade and posted a picture with Hercharn Singh, who is the only Sikh army officer Pakistani army possesses.

Aijaz Aslam

The actor, Aijaz Aslam posted a photo to his social media account exhibiting Sunita Marshall, Shermeen Ali and Yashma Gill.

Yashma Gill

Yashma Gill wrote, “Chand Roshan chamakta Sitara Rahe.. subse uncha jhanda ye hamara rahe!! Happy Pakistan’s day everyone!! My way of celebrating 23rd of March!!” She looked utterly beauteous in a green outfit.

Humayun Saeed

Humayun Saeed was also one of the celebrities who attended the National Day parade in Islamabad. He thanked ISPR for having him at the parade. Celebrities like Adnan Siddiqui, Faakhir Mehmood, and Fakhar e Alam can also be seen in the photo.

Faysal Quraishi

The heartthrob, Faysal Quraishi dedicated a whole episode of his show ‘Salaam Zindagi’ to Pakistan Day.

Mawra Hocane

The starlet, Mawra Hocane put up a photo of herself wearing a Pakistan cricket team jersey and opted to write to write a big note depicting her love for the country.

Urwa Hocane

Dolled up in a desi apparel, Urwa Hocane looked fabulous with her husband, Farhan Saeed looking as classy and chic as ever. He wore a white ‘Kurta Pajama’ embellished with a white waistcoat along with a ‘Peshawari’ sandal.

Shehzad Roy

Shehzad Roy was thrilled to watch the free fall in 23rd March’s Parade in Islamabad. He was also honored with a ‘Sitara e Imtiaz’ in the ceremony.

We hope, this enthusiasm for the country in our favorite celebrities never fade.

