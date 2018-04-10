In pictures: Your Favourite Celebrities And Their Siblings
World Siblings’ Day is celebrated on 10th of April, all over the world. On this occasion, ARY Digital presents a list of our A-game celebrities along with their siblings and the bond they share.
Mahira Khan Hassaan Khan
Sanam Baloch and Sabreen
Sara Khan and Noor Khan
Shehzad Sheikh and Momal Sheikh
Sheheryar Munawar and Manoucheher Munawar
Mehwish Hayat and Danish Hayat
Hamza Ali Abbasi and Dr. Fazeela
Aiman Khan and Minal Khan
Hammad Farooqui and Faraz Farooqui
Syra, Palwasha and Alishba Yousuf
Sajal Ali and Saboor Ali
Dua Malik, Humaima Malik and Feroze Khan
Urwa Hocane, Mawra Hocane and Ins E Yazdan
Ali Zafar and Danyal Zafar
Ali Hamza and Ali Noor
Who do you think can earn the crown of best-looking siblings? Tell us in the comments’ below.