In pictures: Your Favourite Celebrities And Their Siblings

World Siblings’ Day is celebrated on 10th of April, all over the world. On this occasion, ARY Digital presents a list of our A-game celebrities along with their siblings and the bond they share.

Mahira Khan Hassaan Khan

Sanam Baloch and Sabreen

Sara Khan and Noor Khan

Shehzad Sheikh and Momal Sheikh

Sheheryar Munawar and Manoucheher Munawar

Mehwish Hayat and Danish Hayat

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Dr. Fazeela

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan

Hammad Farooqui and Faraz Farooqui

Syra, Palwasha and Alishba Yousuf

Sajal Ali and Saboor Ali

Dua Malik, Humaima Malik and Feroze Khan

Urwa Hocane, Mawra Hocane and Ins E Yazdan

Ali Zafar and Danyal Zafar

Ali Hamza and Ali Noor

Who do you think can earn the crown of best-looking siblings? Tell us in the comments’ below.

Comments

comments