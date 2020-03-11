Zara Noor Abbas pens a heartfelt note for Sajal Ali ahead of her wedding

Weddings are important but if the wedding is of a friend, it kind of becomes essential. Following nuptials of different Pakistani celebrities, in 2019 and early 2020, another ‘it’ couple comprising of the diva Sajal Ali and the heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir, is all set to tie the knot soon. Sajal’s best friend, the surreal, Zara Noor Abbas has a little something to say to her “Firefly” before she embarks on a new journey.

The Parey Hut Love actress took to Instagram to post a few photos and a video of Sajal along with an emotional post, confirming her big day is on the cards real soon. “A decade. Almost a decade to us. To you. We saw too much together. Shared too much. Lives. Deaths. Happiness. Desparity. Been there through thick and thin. And here you are. Off to unfold a new chapter of your life,” she wrote.

“I can’t believe you are getting married now. My young firefly turned into such a fine lady and in no time chose her path so gracefully; I had never thought would happen so early,” she continued. “Although I always knew you were to always fly higher and higher. I wish you nothing but the best. It will be hard to share you. But tell your husband to be that you will always be mine first.”

Zara concludes the heartfelt note, asking Sajal to meet her soon, to cherish memories and share the nostalgia.

Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali unveiled the news of their engagement in June 2019. The actors have attended parties and other events together ever since.

Here’s wishing the couple a life of togetherness filled with a plethora of love and contentment galore.

