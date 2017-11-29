Never judge somebody’s character based on the words of another.

Rubab is an innocent girl, who along with her family lives with her uncle after the death of her father. Her aunt and her cousins hate her and always try to create problems in her life.

Her cousin is a drug addict who was caught red-handed and puts all the blame on Rubab. She creates a scenario where everybody believes Rubab as the culprit.

Meer is a police inspector, who investigates this case and does not believe Rubab.Nobody supports Rubab except her sister Sajjal, who is as innocent as her sister and faces the same problem as her sister does.

Meer marries Rubab, purely arranged and finds out that his wife is the same girl, who was caught for drugs and starts hating her even more.

Another character of the drama, Aly, who is a rich man and in love with Sajjal.Sajjal’s aunt wishes Aly to marry her daughter but he finally marries her.

On the other hand,

Meer starts to investigate Rubab’s case again with Aly’s assistance to find whether his wife is innocent or not.

Will they ever know that Rubab is innocent? To find out watch “Zard Zamanon Ka Savera” only on ARY Digital.

Director: Shahood Alvi

Writer: Nabila Abar Raja

CAST :

Komal Aziz, as Rubab

Hira Tareen, as Sajal

Shehroz Sabzwari, as Meer

Asad Siddiqui, as Aly

Sajida Syed,

Simi Pasha,

Sabahat Bukhari,

Munawer Saeed,

Iqra Faiz,

Behroz Sabzwari,

Haroon Gul and Others.

Watch ‘Zard Zamano Ka Sawera’ Every Saturday at 9 :00 pm only on ARY Digital. If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here

Comments

comments