Starring Shehroz Sabzwari alongside beautiful Komal Aziz in lead roles, Zard Zamano ka Sawera talks about how Rubab (Played by Komal) and her sister Sajjal (Played by Hira Tareen) are mistreated by their aunt after the death of their father. The aunt’s daughter who is accused in a drug case somehow traps Rubab in the case. Here is what marks the turning point of the drama.

Meer, a police inspector (Played by Shehroz Sabzwari) being present at the incident also ends up believing Rubab as guilty. Later, Meer marries Rubab without knowing that she is the same girl and once he finds out he starts hating her. On the other side Ali(Played by Asad Siddiqui) is in love with Rubab’s sister Sajjal and after many hardships marries her.

From the look of the trailers, Zard Zamano ka sawera seems to be a promising serial keeping the question ahead that will Meer ever come to know that Rubab is innocent . The story will revolve around the ups and downs of the relationship between the couple.

Shehroze, will be seen in a totally new avatar that is of a police inspector who is more of a rude and angry person. Also the audience will witness how Komal’s character will transform and the mystery behind why she cuts off her long hair.

Directed by Shahood Alvi and written by Nabila Abrar Raja , Zard Zamano ka Sawera is all set to go on air tonight at 9:00 PM on ARY Digital.

