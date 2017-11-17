Not only Zhalay knows how to look graceful and glamorous at every event, she is also blessed with good looks and leaves all her admirers in awe of her personality every time they look at her!

@zainabchottaniofficial ?????? A post shared by zhalay (@zhalay) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:49am PDT

Zhalay is one of the most sought after actors of the industry but when it comes to flaunting herself on either a red carpet or a party, she makes sure to keep her style game strong.

I look like a shaggy dog but I love my bangs !!!!!! ???????? thankyou @nabila_salon and @ehteshamansari for giving me a new look ! It was high time ???????????? A post shared by zhalay (@zhalay) on Jul 30, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

Don’t winged liner, bangs and nude lipstick just look perfect on her?

Getting ready for a birthday and having a birthday at home ! A night of celebration ! ???? A post shared by zhalay (@zhalay) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

My, my! Now black is definitely her color!

They give in a little sparkle to your outfit!!! Get them now place your orders @zaheenkamran ????????????? A post shared by zhalay (@zhalay) on Oct 4, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

These earrings look amazing! @zaheenkamran ???????????????? A post shared by zhalay (@zhalay) on Oct 4, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

Thank you for these hand made earrings these are adorable !!!! @paridesigner ?? A post shared by zhalay (@zhalay) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

Zhalay seems to be in love with the most elegant earrings and we are in love with her!

Scary!!!!! A post shared by zhalay (@zhalay) on Nov 3, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Lazy sundays ???????? A post shared by zhalay (@zhalay) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:27am PDT

Our celebs have taken over Snapchat too and we are delighted!

#aaroh #bheegisiaikraat A post shared by zhalay (@zhalay) on Aug 23, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

Not only this, Zhalay’s voice is as beautiful as her and we are mesmerized. Don’t believe us? Check it out for yourself!

@jazminonline never wore this color! Felt regal in this outfit ?????? A post shared by zhalay (@zhalay) on Oct 5, 2017 at 1:21am PDT

Ethereal, isn’t it?

Zhalay is a complete package; the perfect blend of everything nice, don’t you agree?

Comments

comments