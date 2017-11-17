Zhalay Sarhadi – Grace, Glamour and Good Looks!
Not only Zhalay knows how to look graceful and glamorous at every event, she is also blessed with good looks and leaves all her admirers in awe of her personality every time they look at her!
Zhalay is one of the most sought after actors of the industry but when it comes to flaunting herself on either a red carpet or a party, she makes sure to keep her style game strong.
Don’t winged liner, bangs and nude lipstick just look perfect on her?
My, my! Now black is definitely her color!
Zhalay seems to be in love with the most elegant earrings and we are in love with her!
Our celebs have taken over Snapchat too and we are delighted!
Not only this, Zhalay’s voice is as beautiful as her and we are mesmerized. Don’t believe us? Check it out for yourself!
Ethereal, isn’t it?
Zhalay is a complete package; the perfect blend of everything nice, don’t you agree?