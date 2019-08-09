Zihaal-e-Miskeen is all about heartbreaks

And just when the highly anticipated Pakistani flick Parey Hut Love is all set to sprinkle its charm to the screens in the country, the last, but certainly one of the best video songs from the movie has just been released and it looks surreal, just the way it sounded. Zihaal-e-Miskeen is a juxtaposition of festivities and quagmire in the lives of both the lead protagonists, Sheheryar Munawar, and Maya Ali.

The video starts with Sheheryar praying with his eyes all red due to the sorrow his heart oozes in a residence filled with laughter, colorful flowers, happiness, and excitement. Meanwhile, Maya is also getting dressed up for what appears to be a pivotal event of her life. She looks astounding and radiant but her heart is gloomy in spite of consistent struggle of Zara Noor Abbas to cheer her up.

As Maya is getting dolled up, Ahmed Ali Butt comes to tell her something which turns the aura of festivity in an atmosphere of melancholy with people dragging down garlands of marigold from the walls following a funeral of a close family member.

The video of this song has been shot extensively between Pakistan and Turkey. Sheheryar gets ready to go in an event whereas Maya cries on her way to the airport. The overall feel of the video is full of sorrow and we find ourselves becoming a part of it for, the entire music video is so moving and touches your soul.

Sung by the maestro Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the rendition of legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Zihaal-e-Miskeen hits just the right cords with each passing second. Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s soulful voice and Azaan Sami Khan’s astounding music make this song a home of tranquility to the ears and the heart. Albeit being the longest song of the music album, we could not get enough of it and we are certain you would agree.

Helmed by the super-talented Asim Raza and written by Imran Aslam, the “biggest wedding of the year,” Parey Hut Love starring Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali, Ahmed Ali Butt, Zara Noor Abbas, Shahbaz Shigri, Hina Dilpazeer, and others, is all set to release this Eid-Ul-Adha across the country.

