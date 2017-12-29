Aangan is one of the finest entertainment series we are witnessing these days on ARY. It has become the perfect weekend watch for us. Aangan being a family entertainer always makes us laugh with the hilarious acting and touches the emotional chord talking about the ups and downs of a joint family system and how one deals with it.

Besides Qavi Khan and Samina Ahmed’s immense acting and all the nok jhonk their children have, Zoya’s character is one of a kind. Zoya who is a very quiet person, writes amazing stories but is afraid of revealing her talent to her family. Her niece somehow sends her poetry for publishing.

Zoya’s life seems to have an interesting turn as we see a new member entering their family who is Hajra’s friend’s son and is attracted towards Zoya.

We are totally intrigued to see what happens next and how their love story will start and move forward. Don’t forget to watch “Aangan” every Saturday at 8 PM.

Comments

comments