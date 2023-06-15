13 Pakistani cricketers to showcase their skills in LPL 2023

Get ready for an exhilarating ride as the fourth edition of the highly anticipated T20 tournament Lanka Premier League (LPL), in Sri Lanka is about to kick off from July 30 to August 20! With more than 500 players registering for the auction, cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the battle of the Titans on the field.

Even before the auction took place, some of Pakistan’s biggest cricket stars had already found new homes in the LPL. Leading the charge is the formidable Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, who will be representing the Colombo Strikers. Known for his elegant stroke play and consistency, Babar Azam is sure to mesmerize fans with his masterful batting skills.

Joining Babar in the LPL is the young and fiery fast bowler, Naseem Shah, who has been acquired by the Colombo franchise. Shah’s lethal pace and ability to generate steep bounce make him a force to be reckoned with on any pitch. With his ability to swing the ball both ways, batsmen will find it difficult to counter his thunderbolts.

Another key addition to the LPL is the explosive batsman, Fakhar Zaman, who will be donning the colors of the B-Love Kandy team. Fakhar is known for his fearless approach to batting and his knack for scoring big runs at a rapid pace. His blistering stroke play and ability to clear the boundaries with ease will surely leave spectators in awe.

???????? Stay tuned for the live updates of the LPL Auction! ???????? ???? Exciting bidding wars and superstar signings await! ?????? ???? Follow us for all the latest auction buzz! ????????#KandyBLove #lplt20 #LPLAuction pic.twitter.com/xYJdEw2Kb7 — B LOVE KANDY LPL (@Blovekandylpl) June 14, 2023

In the auction that took place yesterday, all five franchises participating in the tournament had a total prize purse of $500,000 at their disposal to acquire talented players from around the world. This staggering amount ensured that the teams have the opportunity to build a strong and competitive squad, setting the stage for thrilling matches throughout the tournament.

Without further ado, here is a sneak peek at some of the other Pakistani players who will be showcasing their skills in the LPL 2023:

Shoaib Malik in Jaffna Kings

Wahab Riaz in Colombo Strikers

Ifthikar Ahmad in Colombo Striker

Mohammad Nawaz in Jaffna Kings

Asif Ali in B-Love Kandy

Zaman Khan in Jaffna Kings

Mohammad Haris in B-Love Kandy

Muhammad Hasnain in B-Love Kandy

Aamer Jamal in B-Love Kandy

Shahnawaz Dahani in Dambulla Aura

With this star-studded lineup of Pakistani players, the LPL 2023 promises to be a spectacle that cricket fans simply cannot afford to miss. Get ready to witness thrilling contests, nail-biting finishes, and awe-inspiring performances as these cricketing heroes battle it out for glory on the Sri Lankan soil.