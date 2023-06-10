Manchester City: Champions of Europe

In a historic moment, Manchester City clinched their first-ever Champions League victory and secured an unforgettable treble by defeating Inter Milan 1-0 in a thrilling clash at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

The Premier League champions and FA Cup winners sealed their triumphant season with a superb goal from Rodri in the 68th minute.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

Despite the setback of losing Kevin De Bruyne to injury in the first half, City’s resilience prevailed, making them the second English team to achieve the treble.

Also Read: The Untold Story Behind Nadia Hussain India Refusal

Notably, this victory marked Pep Guardiola’s third time lifting the coveted trophy as a coach.

Even though Erling Haaland was unable to find the net for the fifth consecutive match, City’s collective strength proved too much for their opponents, who defied expectations by reaching this stage of the competition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

The resounding success of Manchester City and its journey to European glory will forever be etched in football history.

Did you know? Asia Cup set to be played as per PCB proposed hybrid model