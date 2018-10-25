“3 Bahadur: Rise of The Warriors” unveils its first look

After the massive success of ‘3 Bahadur’ and ‘3 Bahadur: The Revenge of Baba Balaam’, ARY Films and Waadi Animations are back with their super successful duo with the grand finale of the 3 Bahadur trilogy called, ‘3 Bahadur: Rise of The Warriors’.

Related: What to expect from ‘Gluco Allahyar and the Legend Of Markhor’

The animated visual treat has just unveiled its first look and it seems like the next big thing already! The flick is stuffed with emotions, drama, friendship, and fun. The major aim of the movie is to influence children and to make them believe that they carry the audacity and power to modify the future, making Pakistan a better place to live in.

Albeit being an animated film, the cast incorporates pivotal fragments of the Pakistani media fraternity including, the stunning, Mehwish Hayat as Erma, the veteran, Behroze Sabzwari as Deenu Chacha, the immensely talented, Nimra Bucha as Babushka, the dapper, Fahad Mustafa as Amna’s father, the beautiful, Sarwat Gillani as Saadi’s mother, the surreal, Khalid Malik as Kamil’s father, the versatile, Faheem Khan as Gunchu and the suave, Mustafa Changazi as Tony. Meanwhile, Zuhab Khan and Arisha Razi return as Saadi and Amna respectively, with an addition of the adorable, Bashar Amir Shafi as Kamil.

The animated treat revolves around Amna, Saadi, and Kamil, who are now happy because they do not have any other evil forces in the entire town to get rid of– unaware that there is a new visitor in town who is going to bring a plethora of devastations with her. A warrior queen, Erma arrives in town, escaping from another world, disguised as a circus performer. She comes to 3 Bahadur for help against her enemy, Babushka. However, Deenu Chacha finds himself supporting the wrong side. As an aftermath, Roshan Basti endures a massive drought which could spread across the world — now it is up to 3 Bahadur to save the town and the world at large.

One of the best things about this movie is the use of everyday language by carefully handpicking appropriate words to make sure that the parents take their children to the cinemas without any hesitation. The animated delight also depicts Pakistani locations to show the world how beautiful our country actually is.

Directed by the Academy Award-winner, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and produced by the President and CEO ARY Digital Network Muhammad Salman Iqbal, this potpourri of friendship, emotions, action, laughter, and adroit graphics is slated to release on the 14th of December, 2018.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments