Aamir Khan is all praises for Shah Rukh Khan for astonishing reasons!

The name Aamir Khan is in no way new to the people who know about Indian cinema and its evolution. The thespian opts for just one movie every year and it arguably garners tremendous fame in all hemispheres of the world, making it the highest business doer amongst movies from all his fellow protagonists.

Recently, the super talented, Aamir Khan has expressed his admiration for the ultimate King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview, he says he is totally different from his colleague and friend, Shah Rukh Khan in a lot of ways. Albeit being extensively famous actors, both of them vary as people, according to Aamir.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s flamboyant style, the Lagaan’s actor explains, “I don’t see myself as a star. But I do see Shah Rukh as a big star and everything else about him… He’s so charming, he’s so handsome and so well-dressed. ” He goes on to say, “I wore a three-quarter pant and a T-shirt during Diwali. Those pants are so old that even the straps are coming off now.”

Related: Celebrating 26 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Triumphant Era!

He also tells that it is his team that is always forcing him to wear good clothes, “My team shouted at me saying, ‘Diwali hai…’ And suddenly these two women from my team walk in with new kurtas. I was most impressed by their organization skills. I was forced to wear a kurta,” he discloses.

He has kept on mentioning how glamorously Shah Rukh Khan lives, “I’ve been to Shah Rukh’s house when it was new. He took me to his wardrobe. His wardrobe is as big as my entire house. And the clothes are kept in such an organized manner, categorized to the tee. Suits, shoes, socks everything kept so well. I was like, ‘Wow! Yeh hota hai star ka ghar. Mera aisa nahi hai, mera sab confusion hai’ (This is the real house of a superstar! My house doesn’t look this way).

It is indeed, very pleasant to see these super-celebrities exhibiting their love for each other in the era of constant tugs-of-war. What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments