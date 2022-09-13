Aamna Malick, Sehr Beg name their favorite Tamasha Ghar members

Pakistan’s biggest reality show, Tamasha has become the recent talk of the town for all the right reasons. People from all walks of life live under one roof, trying their best to survive. Having started with 13 contestants, the show has nine players remaining.

Faiza Khan was the first to leave Tamasha Ghar, followed by Nigah Jee. Albeit being very strong players, the latest ones to go were actress Aamna Malick and fitness trainer Sehr Beg.

As soon as Aamna Malick got hold of her phone upon returning home, she put up a photo collage on her Instagram account featuring her Tamasha Ghar best friend Mareeha along with Aadi Adeal Amjad and Umer Aalam.

She wrote, “My three most favourite and honest contestants in the house are @mareehagokcek @umeraalamofficial @aadiadealamjad best of luck guys you won my heart already hope you guys win the show too .!!”

Likewise, Sehr too put up a small video clip on her Instagram stories with Aadi looking into the camera and saying, “I miss you, Sehr, I miss you so much.” She, in response, wrote, “Survived 3 weeks because of you Aadi, you the best!”

If we ask you about your favourite contestant as of now? Who would it be? Have your say in the comments’ section below.