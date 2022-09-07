Tamasha: Twitterati lists their favourite duos!

Two weeks down and fans are absolutely thrilled about and involved in ARY Digital’s reality TV-cum-game presentation, ‘Tamasha’ hosted by prolific actor-presenter Adnan Siddiqui.

The show started with 13 contestants, 6 men, namely Rauf Lala, Aadi Adeal Amjad, Umer Alam, Nouman Javaid, Saim Ali, and Nigah Jee, while the 7 ladies on the show included Maira Khan, Humaira Asghar, Mareeha Safdar, Faiza Khan, Sehr Beg, Saeeda Imtiaz and Aamna Malick.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The contestants managed to grab attention and support ever since the launch day, however, two of them, Faiza Khan and Nigah Jee, fell short of their entertainment and were the first two evicted contestants of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

17 days into the ride, and not only the avid fans have given their verdict on the most and least favourites out of 13 members of ‘Tamasha Ghar’, but have also picked their favourite ‘jodis‘ or duos amid the brewing friendships and relationships in the house.

Have a look at the Twitter love showered on top 3 jodis, which are:

Umer Alam & Aadi Adeal Amjad

Amid all the chaos of the fights and tasks in ‘Tamasha Ghar’, the viewers are constantly seeking the sweet friendship and fun banter between the actors’ duo.

This Umer Aadi duo is the best thing to see on television ???????#Tamasha#TamashaKingUmer#TamashaGhar — Libra says ?? (@LibraSays) September 6, 2022

What are even these two creatures?! ????????????????????????

The show would’ve been boring without these 2 ????

I was literally ROFL ???????? #UmerAalam #AadiAdealAmjad#TamashaGhar pic.twitter.com/5VuRLB3pAM — ? ?’? ? ? (@luvkapilsharma) September 4, 2022

Umer Alam & Mareeha Safdar

Apart from Alam’s popularity as an individual in the game, the bonds that he has managed to maintain through tough times and competition in the show, are what has made him a fans’ favourite.

One of those bonds is with model-actor Mareeha, who herself is one of the strong contenders for the title. Twitter users love the cute moments and gestures that the two exchange towards each other.

“Taang pe kiya hua hai tumhari”

“Mujh se baat nahi karo” “Taang pe kiya hua hai tumhari”

“Mujh se baat nahi karo” “Taang pe kiya hua hai tumhari”

“Mujh se baat nahi karo” ????????????#UmerAalam • #mareehasafdar • #Tamasha • #TamashaGhar pic.twitter.com/mSkDKbrAaS — A_???????? (@itsAmme_) September 6, 2022

#UmerAalam and #MareehaSafdar fans should make their hashtag, they both looks so cute together ????#TamashaGhar #Tamasha — Tamasha Ghar Official FC (@TamashaGharFans) September 6, 2022

#TamashaGhar #Tamasha #MareehaSafdar is one & only contestant who is owning the show like a BOSS LADY . Yesterday she gave it up for Lala & after that Umer ditched her . I really like the moment when Umer cutely convinced her. — Talha (@Talha21350230) September 6, 2022

Saim Ali & Maira Khan

Another budding friendship witnessed on the show is between showbiz actors Maira Khan and Saim Ali, and netizens seem to be in love with this cute chemistry.

Am I the only that’s loving this bond between Maira and Saim? ?????? it’s just such a cute friendship I’m really happy they found support in one another. #TamashaGhar — ????[-z-][-e-][-n-][-i-][-i-]???? (@zenii15) September 7, 2022

Let us know who are you rooting for among the 11 contestants to win the title of the show. Also, which of these jodis is your favourite? You can also vote and save your favorite contestant if they are in ‘Khatray Ki Ghanti’ by downloading the smartphone application of ARY Zap.

Watch ‘Tamasha’ daily at 9 pm only on ARY Digital.

Also Read: This scene from Habs has a separate fan base