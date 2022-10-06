Singer Abdullah Qureshi bids adieu to music industry for religious reasons

After spending a few months weeks away from the limelight, Pakistani singer Abdullah Qureshi took to social media Thursday afternoon to announce that he has “decided to stop doing music as a full-time profession” because of religious reasons.

He posted a detailed note explaining his decision to his fans, friends, and family. He wrote, “I know I’ve been lost since a long time and I have received a ton of messages in this time asking about where I have been. I was on a break, pressed the pause button for a while, and took this time to find who I was, where I’m headed, and who do I want to become.”

“I want to take a moment to announce my exit from the music industry as I have decided to stop doing music as a full-time profession. I took this decision purely because of religious reasons,” he penned, describing his retirement as a full-time singer.

He continued, “I have had a great time making music, playing concerts for thousands of people, getting loved and appreciated, facing controversies, making some wrong decisions, spreading some positivity, making some amazing friends, working with people who were my idols, learning from the best and doing what I loved doing.”

He then went on to talk about what compelled him to take such a decision, “I believe that the actual purpose of life is way bigger than all of this and we have very little time in this world to make our afterlife better.”

Abdullah Qureshi said he is satisfied with the decision and that he is on his way to finding the real truth, praying may Allah SWT makes his new journey easy.

Lastly, he extends his gratitude to all the people who supported him, asking everyone not to contact him for appearing in concerts or commercials. “However,” he wrote, “if I’m needed for any appearance events, social media campaigns, or work that interests me and falls within the folds of our religion, I’d be happy to do it.”

