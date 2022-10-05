Fans call this moment from Habs “Scene of the year”

Amid #Habs #FerozeKhan and #UshnaShah usually trending throughout Twitter on Tuesdays, a video is being circulated on social media from the superhit drama serial Habs. The video clip shows, Basit and Ayesha trying to talk about papers the former had prepared for the latter.

As soon as Ayesha hears Basit talk about the papers, she decides to hang up. Basit gathers the courage to call her again and Ayesha gathers the courage to cut the call before he could complete his sentence. The cycle continues until Basit decides to send her a text message instead. He requests her to meet the next day and she replies, “Of course.”

Directed by Musaddiq Malek with absolute mastery, the scene delineates how both Basit and Ayesha are unaware that they are madly in love and it haunts them to think of losing each other. However, they both are almost ready to relinquish the gorgeous relationship they had had just because they both think the other person does not want to live with them anymore.

With hashtags like Habs, Feroze Khan, and Ushna Shah, Twitterati spoke at length about this particular scene from last night’s double episode. Let’s have a look at a few tweets.

Cohesion of their heart to sense the voice of the other

Ardency of being with eachother

Feeling of love&fear of losing the most dearest person@musaddiqmalek,did Brilliant job to bring these emotional chaos#FerozeKhan& #UshnaShah's Excellent performance deserves laudation#Habs pic.twitter.com/w4GXiMyiwr — Orthee (@ortheeorthee) October 4, 2022

Ayesha switching off & keeping the phone away thinking he's going to talk about divorce papers- still musters up the courage to call again but again can't bring herself to hear them ???????? So painful, yet beautiful ??????#Habs https://t.co/MgC6oyUB7d — Nita ????? (@ShrNita) October 4, 2022

Impressed by the nuanced relationship dynamics between Aisha & Basit in #Habs' twin episodes today. Here are 2 ppl who dont know HOW to be in love, whose experience of life is limited/scarred. They keep sabotaging their reunion????

Love, after all makes us stupid. Bravo Team Habs! pic.twitter.com/pccOfmQK56 — Fifi Haroon (@fifiharoon) October 5, 2022

Iam melted here!!!! Oh god how can someone be so caring like basit and the way he missed her (they just deserves to be with each other)????????????

#Habs #FerozeKhanpic.twitter.com/GGeBQu5SAw — NT (@therrmer_) October 4, 2022

-This scene breaks my heart every single time I watch it.. ???? Her pain, tears, screams, hurt and silence.. #Habs #FerozeKhan pic.twitter.com/9v7HmLh2X6 — ???????? (@shenamedmenayha) October 4, 2022

IN LOVE HE’S SO SOFT!!!???????????????????????? LOOK AT HIM BEING PROTECTIVE! Oh, how far we have come…how far our Basit has come??????????#FerozeKhan & #UshnaShah nailed it!#Habs https://t.co/f5NsUZOXOW — Noor (@Noorkch) October 4, 2022

The two long episodes only made me cry like them. The tension waa piercing my heart through the screen. They are dying to be with each other. Basit ayesha cut the crap and hug the hell out of each other please ????????????????

Mere se ni dekha jaa rha yaaarrr #habs #bayesha pic.twitter.com/QAXj129E4k — ?????. (@benimlemisinn) October 4, 2022