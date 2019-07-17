About 60 years later; Pakistani celebrities jump in on the trend

In the era of social media challenges and global trends, Pakistani people prove to be no less than literally anyone else. It is not long ago when Pakistanis including our favorite celebrities have taken to social media to take on the bottle cap challenge with complete mastery.

Just when celebrities around the world started to post portraits edited with the new app which makes a person look 60 years older than their original age, few of our Pakistani celebrities have posted their photos of 60 years later and we are certain, the future of our entertainment industry is as safe as it gets.

Our very own, Faysal Quraishi looks super handsome with a cap, standing beside his bike. He says, “No matter how old I get, my love for #Harley will never die.”

The ultra energetic host of Jeeto Pakistan, Fahad Mustafa uploads a collage having two photos captioning it as, “Future is secure” and we could not agree more!

The dapper, Junaid Khan posts his photo sitting with the gorgeous Hira Mani. He says, “still shining bright.”

The surreal, Uzair Jaswal puts up two photos looking uber classy. Have a look if you do not believe us.

His big brother, Umair Jaswal also uploads a photo of himself with a guitar and he looks astounding. He writes and we pray, “Live and Loud at Wembley. 14th August 2080.”

Top-notch stars like Aijaz Aslam, Ahmed Ali Butt, Moshin Abbas Haider, and Sheheryar Munawar have also shared their older-looking pictures on Instagram stories.

Well, one thing is for sure after looking to all these photos and witnessing veteran celebs like Nadeem Baig, Javed Sheikh, Behroze Sabzwari, Noman Ijaz grow old with absolute grace, age is just a number for our celebrities.

What are your views on the story? have your say in the comments’ section below.

