Actor Adnan Siddiqui has something to say this Ramadan

The veteran Adnan Siddiqui is unarguably an epitome of grace and humility while he is shooting and even when he is not. He is usually the first one to speak for social injustices and advocates uprightness through his social media.

Recently, the ‘Mom’ star has taken to Instagram to wish Ramadan to his fans and to shed light on a few pivotal steps for a blissful month. He uploads a photo that says Ramadan Kareem and a video of himself wishing the holy month to his fans. He starts off the caption with, “Hello everyone, Assalamu Alaikum. Before I begin, let me clarify I’m not trying to preach anything but just sharing something I want to.”

He further says, “I would like to make a request to everyone to not waste food. Sometimes, because we fast, we end up cooking a lot of food that ultimately goes to waste. It would give us more ‘sawaab’ if we feed the same food to the needy.”

“Also, I’ve noticed we often lose temper while fasting, whereas fasting teaches us to be patient and have self-control. We fast for Allah, then why do we do rash driving, or lose temper at people while fasting. It’s not a burden, it’s a blessed month to worship and spread love,” he adds.

Lastly, he wishes Ramadan Kareem Mubarak to his fans and their families. He prays and hopes “we all have a month filled with moments of reflection and introspection. May Allah bless us with his choicest of blessings and accept our duas. Aameen.”

Amid all the prayers he politely says Ramadan is for our own selves, not for any other Muslim, or human being for that matter. He also talks about the teachings of Ramadan including tolerance in a beautiful way.

We hope people actually spend their Ramadan the way it is deserved to be spent. What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

