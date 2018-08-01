In Pictures: 7 Times Adnan Siddiqui Gave Us Reasons To Love Him Immensely!

The veteran actor, Adnan Siddiqui is one of the celebrities to garner immense fame and love all across the world for all the right reasons. He has been an epitome of class throughout his acting career with his praise being accumulated from Lollywood, Bollywood and even Hollywood. The protagonist has worked alongside actors like Irrfan Khan, Angelina Jolie, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sridevi in movies like, ‘A Mighty Heart’ and ‘Mom’.

Adnan Siddiqui has never missed a chance to admire his fellow-actors and this can be deciphered by his Instagram posts featuring different artistes. He posts this collage with the maestro, Javed Sheikh, to tell him the amount of admiration and respect he carries in his heart for the legend. He writes, “This man, right here is the anchor of our industry. The Maestro of skills who has been a school to so many of my generation & after.” He goes on to pray for Javed Sheikh, “Sir, you are a legend, superstar & we love you. May Allah bless you with long & hearty life, Ameen.”

Getting praise from the fellow-actors is a rare phenomenon, but Adnan Siddiqui does that without any hesitation. Here, he posts a photo with the suave Nauman Ijaz and the dapper, Humayun Saeed, calling them, “Two great actors and buddies.”

Amidst unprecedented criticism over Saba Qamar’s photo shoot, he has been the one to stand up for the starlet. He says, “Came through what’s being called BTS images of my colleague and a friend #SabaQamar’s recently done photo-shoot which is spreading on social media like wildfire, I’m deeply saddened by this act, this is not us and we shouldn’t take pride in it in any manner! I totally condemn this and wouldn’t want to highlight the name of a man behind it but I’m not going to work for with him or anything associated with him ever!”

Have a look at this amazing person being a doting father. He writes at length about the love he possesses for his kids in an Instagram post delineating a photo of himself with his children in a park. He starts off the heartfelt note as “Being a Dad is probably the most rewarding thing that has ever happened to me. Just want to let you know how proud I am of you all. You have already given me joys way beyond my deserving. To see you go off in the world and learn, work, play, make friends, fills me with so much confidence in your abilities to be a woman and a man who will have a meaningful life. I am sure that’s what you’re also looking for. Will always be there to encourage you. With all my love and gratitude for you, Abba Jan.”

He pays homage to the ultimate king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, whilst being in the beauteous Switzerland. He captions the photo as, “If you’re in Switzerland, how one can ignore the greatest Mr. Shahrukh Khan’s songs, films and his signature pose:)”

The legendary thespian has wished Eid to all his fans and friends this year with a unique post, playing the flute with complete mastery. From acting to flute, he knows how to do everything with an absolute ace.

Adnan Siddiqui is recently on a vacation with his friends from the industry in the United States. He has posted a little video of himself and his travel buddy, Yasir Hussain, who is also the best friend of his nephew, Asad Siddiqui, singing a rendition of the maestro, Alamgir’s upbeat song, ‘Hum Chale Tu Hamare’.

Hands down! Adnan Siddiqui is an undisputed example of grace and charm and we totally admire him for that! More power to you Adnan!

