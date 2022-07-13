Veteran actor Tanveer Jamal passes away

Veteran actor and producer Tanveer Jamal passed away in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, after a long fight with cancer.

The actor was diagnosed with the reoccurrence of cancer after undergoing medical examination when his health deteriorated during the shoot of his drama ‘Mere Apne’ in late September 2021.

Tanveer Jamal was diagnosed with cancer for a second time and was undergoing treatment in Japan where the actor passed away. ???? #TanveerJamal pic.twitter.com/u1mXbIYwn6 — Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) July 13, 2022

He was initially diagnosed with cancer back in 2016 but he had recovered from it and he made a comeback to the television screens.

He performed impeccable roles in prominent dramas like Godfather and Tasweer, among others, in his 36-year-long career. He was recently seen in ARY Digital’s hit drama, Mere Apne.