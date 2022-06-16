Veteran actor Tanveer Jamal undergoes cancer treatment

A video clip of veteran actor Tanveer Jamal with a drip, sitting in a wheelchair is surfacing on Social Media.

The actor and producer had been diagnosed with the reoccurrence of cancer after undergoing medical examination when his health deteriorated during the shoot of his drama ‘Mere Apne’ in late September 2021.

He was initially diagnosed with cancer back in 2016 but he had recovered from it and he made a comeback to the television screens.

the actor has performed impeccable roles in prominent dramas like Godfather and Tasweer, among others, in his 36-year-long career. He was recently seen in ARY Digital’s hit drama, Mere Apne.

According to Sindhi actor Tariq Aziz Korejo, he is currently at a hospital in Japan, fighting the last stage of lung cancer.

Here’s wishing Tanveer Jamal a life filled with health and contentment galore.