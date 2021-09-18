Mere Apne | Love, sacrifice and ordeals

‘Mere Apne’ is a story based on exchange marriages (Watta-Satta) within a family and how relationships suffer because of it. Umar is an educated and well-mannered boy who likes Neha, his cousin. Neha’s father, Mehmood Sahab accepts this proposal only if Umar’s sister agrees to marry his irresponsible son Hamza. Ramsha agrees to sacrifice her life for her brother.

Ali Abbas as Umar is an intelligent, handsome, and hard-working son of Iqbal Sahab who wants to marry Neha.

Hajra Yameen as Neha is a kind, smart and family-oriented daughter of Mehmood Sahab.

Umar is struggling to keep a balance between the two families. Whereas, Neha is coping up with the new challenges of life.

Usama Khan as Hamza is an ignorant, smart, and ambitious son of Mehmood Sahab and wishes to marry Ramsha.

Zainab Shabbir as Ramsha is spoiled, cheerful, and loved by everyone. She is the youngest sibling.

Hamza is easily manipulated by his family while Ramsha is in search of equality.

Waseem Abbas as Mehmood is Hamza’s selfish father.

Humera Bano as Naheed is Hamza’s mother and sister of Iqbal.

Tanveer Jamal as Iqbal is the loving father of Umar and Ramsha.

Ayesha Khan as Kulsoom is the Graceful mother of Umar and Ramsha.

Arez Ahmed as Usama is the younger brother of Umar.

Zoya Nasir as Shumaila is the lazy, arrogant, and selfish sister-in-law of Umar and Neha filled with jealousy.

Written By: Qurat-ul-Ain Akhter & Dilawar Khan

Directed By: Mohsin Mirza & Tehseen Khan

Mere Apne is starting with a three-hour-long Mega Launch Episode on 19th September. It will air daily at 7:00 pm.

