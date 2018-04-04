Having been praised by a huge populace, Aisha Khan is known for her subtle acting, gorgeous persona and flamboyant style. Her starrer, ‘Meri Nanhi Pari‘ is being aired on ARY Digital currently. The prima donna has worked in abundant dramas and movies throughout her career. Her multitudinous starrers have been massively successful on the charts. People have cried with her whenever she has cried in her dramas and laughed along her beautiful smile.

On the 1st of March, the gorgeous, Aisha Khan, bid farewell to the showbiz via an unfeigned post on her social media platform. When the news came out, it left ample fans all around the globe heartbroken. Even fellow celebrities came forward to exhibit their distress on the announcement of her official retirement from the fraternity.

She has uploaded a photograph today morning on her social media account writing, “My fiancé and I are overwhelmed with all the love and prayers that have poured in thus far. I had made my announcement to leave my media career as I now prefer to stay away from the limelight. We got engaged last year and have known each other for several years before. We would request privacy from here on and expect everybody to respect our decision of keeping our wedding a small family affair. Please remember us and our families in your prayers! “

From the above caption, we learn that the starlet has been engaged with Major Uqbah Malik since one year. The actress has requested privacy for her wedding celebrations which are to be carried out in a small family gathering. Following the post she has just uploaded, the photograph of an invitation card is circulating on the social media which is supposedly an invite to Aisha’s wedding ceremony.

Major Uqbah Malik is a part of Pakistan Army who has completed his education alongside Prince William from the British Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst. He has the honor of being appointed as the first Pakistani and the first Muslim to train British Army. He has come back to Pakistan after being a part of Waziristan operation.

Well well! We wish the gorgeous Aisha Khan a very happy married life with the man who will surely make her the happiest human being in this entire universe. May God bless these cuties!

