Actress Nadia Jamil joins hands with ARY Digital to embark for “Damsa”

Known for her advocacy for the rights of minorities, women and children, the veteran actress Nadia Jamil has a special place in the hearts of all the Pakistanis. She has been vocal on issues like child abuse, terrorism, domestic violence on women and inhumane behavior with minorities.

Related: Nadia Jamil Shares Heartfelt Photos On Twitter

Being an active Twitterati, she has recently taken to her official account to unveil that she is all set to embark on a venture with ARY Digital to bring about a drama that “can truly make a difference in the world.” Talking about the collaboration she foreshadows she is “making one of the most legendary dramas Pakistan will ever see” with ARY Digital and that she is so excited for it. She goes on to shed light on the theme of the drama “Damsa” to be a beautiful way to talk about child protection.

Aoa @arydigitalasia we are making one of the most legendary dramas Pakistan will ever see w you!So excited! Praying #Damsa will get a good weekend slot.Dramas like this can truly make a difference in the world! It’s a beautiful way to talk about the prevention of #ChildProtection — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 12, 2019

In a separate tweet, she writes about the efforts exerted in the making of Damsa. She feels honored becoming a part of the drama and says, “Some incredible actors, a solid director/crew & the issue of #ChildProtection filmed w integrity, from the heart.” She requests the CEO ARY Digital Mr. Jerjees Seja to choose a suitable slot for the drama so that more people could watch it.

AOA @Jerjees Hows you?! Am so honoured to be a part of #Damsa. Some incredible actors,a solid director/crew & the issue of #ChildProtection filmed w integrity,from the heart. My twitter family & I would love a weekend slot 4 this one. Please dont waste it! Its truly worth it!????????? — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 12, 2019

In a response to her tweet, Mr. Seja not only reaffirmed that his team will pick a suitable time slot for the drama, but he also showed utmost reverence for the actress for having her “back on TV screens.” He also says the upcoming drama is made on a “cause that’s need of time.”

WS @NJLahori great to have you back on TV screens and that too in a drama which is for a cause thats need of time. And worry not on the slot, we will do our best — Jerjees Seja (JJ) (@Jerjees) April 12, 2019

Mr. Seja’s reply was celebrated by all the drama enthusiasts and the team of Damsa alike. One of the protagonists of the drama, Khalid Malik also exhibited sheer joy on his reply.

Let’s have a great slot… yes yes yes. — khalid malik (@khalidmalik_) April 12, 2019

Nadia also posted a set of photos from the set comprising of a few selfies with the cast and crew of Damsa with uber-energetic descriptions.

Aaaand its a wrap! #PackUp #ActorsLife #Damsa #ShootingInBalochistan today. With Emaan Khan & Saleem Meraj! Brilliant actors! Respect 2 director of the ship @NajafBilgrami & @shaziawajahats incredible crew 4 getting us through a Long productive day w some amazing work done. Ye????? pic.twitter.com/yALnnznPMq — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 11, 2019

On the set of #Damsaa with my boss @shaziawajahat One of the most important serials to be made on #ChildTrafficking pic.twitter.com/GSO5uE2zJw — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 8, 2019

Third day of shoot #Damsa #SecondSpell #Karachi When you have 2 wear winter shawls in the sweltering heat. Waiting to hit the #KarachiStreets with my bundle of happiness! All these beautiful children ???? Heres to their healthy futures! Here’s to staying hydrated & on schedule!???????????? pic.twitter.com/iBznbjv92v — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 10, 2019

Along with an uplifting video delineating the cast and crew chanting the name of her drama with contentment oozing from their faces.

Waiting for the next shot #Damsa #DamsaArynetwork #ActorsLife love my work and love my colleagues na 🙂 Lets shout it out! #Damsaaaaaaaaa *coughcough* pic.twitter.com/jiBk4RFsEG — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 12, 2019

Just like all the fans reading this, we are also super excited for this drama to enthrall our television screens soon! We wish all the success to the team behind Damsa.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments