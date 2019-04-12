Actress Nadia Jamil joins hands with ARY Digital to embark for “Damsa”

Known for her advocacy for the rights of minorities, women and children, the veteran actress Nadia Jamil has a special place in the hearts of all the Pakistanis. She has been vocal on issues like child abuse, terrorism, domestic violence on women and inhumane behavior with minorities.

Being an active Twitterati, she has recently taken to her official account to unveil that she is all set to embark on a venture with ARY Digital to bring about a drama that “can truly make a difference in the world.” Talking about the collaboration she foreshadows she is “making one of the most legendary dramas Pakistan will ever see” with ARY Digital and that she is so excited for it. She goes on to shed light on the theme of the drama “Damsa” to be a beautiful way to talk about child protection.

In a separate tweet, she writes about the efforts exerted in the making of Damsa. She feels honored becoming a part of the drama and says, “Some incredible actors, a solid director/crew & the issue of #ChildProtection filmed w integrity, from the heart.” She requests the CEO ARY Digital Mr. Jerjees Seja to choose a suitable slot for the drama so that more people could watch it.

In a response to her tweet, Mr. Seja not only reaffirmed that his team will pick a suitable time slot for the drama, but he also showed utmost reverence for the actress for having her “back on TV screens.” He also says the upcoming drama is made on a “cause that’s need of time.”

Mr. Seja’s reply was celebrated by all the drama enthusiasts and the team of Damsa alike. One of the protagonists of the drama, Khalid Malik also exhibited sheer joy on his reply.

Nadia also posted a set of photos from the set comprising of a few selfies with the cast and crew of Damsa with uber-energetic descriptions.

Along with an uplifting video delineating the cast and crew chanting the name of her drama with contentment oozing from their faces.

Just like all the fans reading this, we are also super excited for this drama to enthrall our television screens soon! We wish all the success to the team behind Damsa.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

