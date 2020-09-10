Ace actor Adnan Siddiqui urges people to “travel through Pakistan”

Veteran actor, Adnan Siddiqui is one of the few celebrities to garner immense fame and love from all across the world for all the right reasons. He has been an epitome of class throughout his acting career with his praise being accumulated from Lollywood, Bollywood, and even Hollywood. The protagonist has worked alongside actors like Irrfan Khan, Angelina Jolie, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Sridevi in movies like, ‘A Mighty Heart’ and ‘Mom’.

The powerhouse of talent, Adnan Siddiqui has recently penned a note about how great of a tourist attraction Pakistan really is, along with a few breathtaking photos and videos. He wrote, “Last month, I travelled extensively for work, and also mixed bit of pleasure with it. Camped at Skardu for good ten days, manoeuvred the curves of Nathia Gali, Thandiani, trekked the rugged hills. All this while, a recurring thought kept nagging me—that we are sitting on a tourism goldmine!”

“Pakistan has been bestowed with abundant natural beauty that it won’t be an exaggeration to say that Skardu, Hunza, Swat are at par with Swiss Alps and Mount Fujis of the world. Down south too the mountains are second to none in giving the Grand Canyon a run for its money. With this much and more, Pakistan is a ready reckoner for all kind of travel enthusiasts,” he continued.

Shedding light on one of the major issues about Pakistani tourism he said, “My disquiet, however is, that not even we Pakistanis, have cared to explore our rich heritage. And yours truly also is guilty as charged. We take our ‘hashtag wanderlust’ selves to exotic foreign locales, gush over their beauty, history and come back with awe. Yes, we must travel because that’s how we evolve. But then we should also take pride in what is our own. It is both heartening and distressing at the same time that we have non-Pakistanis like Eva Zubek (a Polish travel vlogger) rooting for us as potentially the best tourist destination in the world.”

“We often taken what is our own, for granted. This can be changed. Why not love our local tourist destinations more? Why not travel through Pakistan, experience its diversity, and show our children what they belong to? Because one can fly high only if roots run deep,” he ended the note with a few thought-provoking questions.

