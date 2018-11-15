Adnan Siddiqui is undoubtedly having a fabulous time in KPK

We all know the astounding, Leonardo DiCaprio for his blockbuster movies and for his tremendous acting capabilities. Another thing that makes Leo immensely popular is his personality; seems like he has stopped aging for real. Likewise, we have Adnan Siddiqui, who is not only celebrated for his stellar acting but also for his refusal to grow older, or simply to look old.

Adnan Siddiqui has been winning abundant hearts for a lot of reasons! He has proven to be an epitome of grace with style. Having starred in Hollywood as well as a Bollywood flick, Adnan is still one of the most down to earth people in the Pakistani media fraternity.

Recently, the thespian is in the midst of the gorgeous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the videos and photos he is posting are totally going to ignite the hidden traveler in you. He posts this video with his narration amid a hail storm.

We all secretly pray we grow old just like Adnan Siddiqui is; utterly active and uber energetic! ‘A Mighty Heart’ sensation captions the photo as, “Remember the days when there was no school on a rainy day? This is exactly how I feel now when there’s no shoot on a rainy day.”

6:30 in the morning, a bit of light emerging from the sky with a plethora of snow. What a surreal sight!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1) on Nov 6, 2018 at 9:43am PST

Adnan “met this wonderful man” in Shogran while he sang ‘Aisi Hai Tanhai’ in his flabbergasting voice. He wrote, “Sharing a glimpse of what a gifted singer he is! God bless you, Darya sahib.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1) on Nov 9, 2018 at 2:09am PST

The graceful artist takes out his flute and plays his rendition of instrumental “Aaj mausam bada beimaan hai bada Beimaan hai, aaj Mausam” in the middle of gorgeous valley making it a beauteous affair.

Where there is Adnan Siddiqui, there has to be some amazing singing also! The living legend sings ‘Dilbar Mere’ in the region “when there’s almost zero visibility in the mountains.” What an ebullient human being!

He “twirls” in a slow-motion video amidst land covered with a blanket of snow, making us want to book a ticket as soon as we can!

He uploads this photo of Shogran valley with a heartfelt note praising the tranquility he has felt during his trip. He writes, “Being in Shogran has been so calming, so soothing to the soul. To all overseas Pakistanis: our country has so many pockets of beauty. Living in Karachi one tends to forget that Pakistan is not a concrete jungle ????. I had the pleasure of shooting in the wild…I had the pleasure of seeing the sun come up, shivering in the sky…I had the pleasure of seeing the sky blanketed with stars and everything around me quiet and still…I had the pleasure of holding the sun in my palm…if only.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1) on Nov 15, 2018 at 4:28am PST

With all these being said and shown, we wish our superstar a very prosperous life, with a plethora of love and contentment galore. More power to you Adnan!

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

