Adnan Siddiqui pens a heartfelt note for daughter on birthday

The legendary Adnan Siddiqui has been one of the busiest actors of the Pakistani media scene, but at the same time, he is also the most gentle and kind celebrity across the country. He has not only won ample hearts with his spectacular acting capabilities but also because he is an epitome of grace and sprinkles his charm on various instances through social media.

The ‘Mom’ actor is not only fond of singing and acting, but he is also a great writer and an exceptional storyteller and his posts are the perfect depiction of the aforementioned fact.

Recently, Shahwar from Meray Paas Tum Ho took to Instagram to write a heartfelt note for his daughter Daniya, who has just entered teenage. He asked, “My Daniya jania, Why? Why are you in such a rush to grow up, little one? Slow down a bit please. If not for anything else but your Abba Jan. Let me rock you to sleep a bit more, let me sing you lullabies. Let me tell you same stories over and over, and see you listen to them with interest every time. Let me hold your hand while crossing roads, let me laugh at your amusing antics. Let me be the father of a kid because my feeble heart is not prepared to accept that you are already 13! Now I know what they mean by time flies fast!”

Talking about teenage, he wrote, “Before I know, you would be flying out of the nest, leaving your Abba Jan with old pictures and priceless memories to find solace in. Teenage is the first phase that will take you towards a world of your own. You will have new experiences, new friends, new lessons and new challenges. Life would be smooth but it will also rough you out. In all this, never lose the goodness of your heart because that is what makes my daughter a special person. Your compassion, kindness and ability to give selflessly never fails to amaze me. Nothing deters you from seeing good in everyone, and this is what I want you to hold on to fiercely—your innocent heart and gentle soul, your belief in humanity. It is easy to get disillusioned and fill your heart with bitterness. It is, however, rare to bloom with tenderness, to be humane.”

“Daniya, I know you will light up many lives with your benevolence and make me proud. You always do even when you give my own things to me as birthday gift. It needs a smart mind and a thoughtful heart to do so ???? May you remain blessed always,” he concluded, speaking to his daughter Daniya.

More power to you Adnan! We totally admire you for being one of the most humble celebrities our country has ever produced.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

