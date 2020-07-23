Adnan Siddiqui–Rahat Fateh Ali Khan collaborate for “Dua”

The veteran actor, Adnan Siddiqui is one of the few celebrities to garner immense fame and love all across the world for all the right reasons. He has been an epitome of class throughout his acting career with his praise being accumulated from Lollywood, Bollywood, and even Hollywood. The protagonist has worked alongside actors like Irrfan Khan, Angelina Jolie, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Sridevi in movies like, ‘A Mighty Heart’ and ‘Mom’.

Related: Adorable Ahmad Shah has messages for Adnan Siddiqui

The powerhouse of talent, Adnan Siddiqui penned an emotional note about how hard the last few months have been for him. He wrote, “Last couple of months have been very upsetting for me and I know a lot of you out there. I’ve woken up to the news of losing some very close friends and it hasn’t been easy.

And I can completely understand the pain you all have gone through cause I’ve been through the same myself.”

“I somewhere felt that Allah is not happy with us which led me to pen a few lines for Covid -19 times and the lives lost… I write for myself usually but this time thought of sharing it out with you guys,” he went on to speak about his latest work in these difficult times.

Shedding light on his collaboration with the legendary Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, he wrote, “Rahat Sahib heard it and loved it. It’s a joint collaboration between us. Dua video will be seen soon on TV channels and digital media etc.”

He extends prayers for “all the lives lost.”

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments