Adorable Ahmad Shah has messages for Adnan Siddiqui and Mr. & Mrs. Humayun Saeed

This year, due to the current situation, ARY Digital has devised a different format for the entire Ramazan transmission to ensure the health and safety of its viewers, celebrities, and staff, so that everyone can enjoy a blessed and safe Ramazan. Specially designed for this time of crisis, this year’s Shan-e-Ramzan and Jeeto Pakistan are helping in bringing hope and spreading happiness among the populace. Apart from being extensively watched, both Shan-e-Ramazan and Jeeto Pakistan share something more; the uber adorable Ahmad Shah who not only captivates the audiences but also sprinkles sheer joy and smiles on the sets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv) on May 17, 2020 at 10:36am PDT

Hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ahmad Shah, rose to prominence when his videos made waves on social media. The child star has not only made fans in Pakistan, but people from different countries also admire him for his adorable antics.

The cutie-pie often comes in the middle of Jeeto Pakistan League with the treasure box, giving some offers to the participants and their team leaders. Ahmad is so cute that arguably every celebrity who shows up on Jeeto Pakistan ends up becoming his friend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv) on May 17, 2020 at 9:38am PDT

Recently, the suave, Adnan Siddiqui posted a video on Instagram where Ahmad is praising both Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed, showering his love for them. The Mom actor wrote, “Ahmed Shah you’re the best! We all love you. May Allah give you more success, long life with health. Ameen.”

Heartthrob Humayun Saeed has also taken to Instagram to post a video with Ahmad where he pays gratitude to Humayun’s better half, Samina Humayun Saeed for the gift. Humayun Saeed asked, “Who are we?” and the cutie replies, “Superstars.”

Here’s wishing Ahmad a bright future with success and contentment galore.

