This video of Waseem Badami and Ahmad Shah ahead of PSL, will melt your heart!

The fifth installment of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is starting tonight and Pakistani and international cricketers are all revved to become a part of the grand tournament. Performers of the opening ceremony are also excited to be performing live in front of the Karachi audience in the National Stadium for the first time ever.

Ahead of PSL, our very own Waseem Badami has visited National Stadium for apparently a video shoot along with one of his best buddies, Ahmad Shah. When the inventor of Masoomana Sawaalat meets the ultimate Masoom, we might expect some cuteness and innocence. The 11th Hour host has recently taken to Instagram to put up a video of himself and Ahmed racing. The latter wins and the amount of contentment can easily be seen on his face. What an absolutely adorable bundle of joy.

We wish and pray for Ahmad’s bright future and we hope Waseem Badami and his favorite “Doctor Sahab” remain best of friends forever.

