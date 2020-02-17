The Lineup Of PSL 5 Opening Ceremony Performances Will Electrify You!

Pakistan Super League (PSL) is having its 5th season from February 20 and all the teams have already started to buckle up for the final showdown having 34 matches. Pakistan is all set to experience something it has never experienced before.

For the first time ever, Karachi is all set to shimmer as singers from different music genres – Sufi, pop, rock, bhangra, and folk – will come together to perform at the biggest opening ceremony in the history of HBL PSL, that too in the city of lights.

Thousands of fans in the stadium will be on the edge of their seats and millions around the globe will be glued to their television sets as world-renowned artists like Abrar-ul-Haq, Aima Baig, Abu Mohammad, Fareed Ayaz, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali, Sanam Marvi and rock band Soch will embellish the ceremony with their breath-taking performances. Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon and Asim Azhar will perform HBL PSL 2020’s anthem, ‘Tayyar Hain’.

The ceremony oozing passion and glamor will be held before the opening match of the tournament between defending champions Quetta Gladiators and two-time champion Islamabad United. The event will also include riveting acts and a spectacular fireworks show afterward.

PCB Director – Commercial, Babar Hamid, said, “It is only befitting that a grand and glamorous opening ceremony is held to welcome Pakistan’s very own HBL PSL in the country. We have brought together all the top artists in the country to set the tone of what will be an epic tournament.”

The ceremony, which will be approximately an hour-long, will kick-off around 6.45 pm. However, the toss for the first match will be held at 8.30 pm, while the first ball of the HBL PSL 2020 will be delivered at 9:00 pm.

