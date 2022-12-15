Kaifi Khalil astonishes Ahsan Khan with his spellbinding voice

Having garnered utmost fame from Coke Studio’s Kana Yaari, the immensely talented Kaifi Khalil went on to win hearts with his mesmerizing song, Kahani Suno.

With renditions from fans and singers alike, Khalil’s song has become so popular that ARY Digital has not only taken the song as the Original Sound Track (OST) of its newest visual delight but has also named the drama ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, after its lyrics. Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha stars Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali, and Zaviyar in pivotal roles.

Recently, actor Ahsan Khan took to Instagram to post a video of himself sitting with the magical Kaifi Khalil, and getting awestruck by the latter’s surreal voice as he sings a few lines from Kahani Suno, aka Pyaar Hua Tha. Ahsan could not hold himself from applauding the young singer.

Coming back to the drama serial Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, the first episode aired on Monday and it delineates Saad (Wahaj Ali), deeply in love with his cousin Maheer (Hania Aamir) but she does not know of it. Another boy Areeb (Zaviyar Naumaan Ijaz) finds himself in awe of Maheer as soon as he sees her.

You can watch the first episode of Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha on YouTube or ARY Zap.