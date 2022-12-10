Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha; What you want & what your destiny wants

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha is a love triangle between Maheer, Saad, and Areeb. Saad has always been in love with his cousin Maheer but when he fails to confess it to her, life takes a different turn; and Areeb enters the frame. Due to a little misunderstanding, things start to fall apart and trust between the lovers shatters.

Being the only child of her parents, Hania Aamir as Maheer accumulates all the love from her family. She is simple, innocent, and humble. She prefers love and respect over money and material things.

Zaviyaar Naumaan as Areeb belongs to an upper-class family. Being the only son of his parents, he is proud. He knows his worth and is brilliant. His individuality demands him to choose the classiest of all.

Wahaj Ali as Saad is Maheer’s cousin. His friendship with her grew into love as they grew old. He loves Maheer and is even willing to sacrifice his self-respect for that, but unfortunately, the feeling isn’t mutual.

Shahood Alvi as Azhar is Maheer’s father, who wants his daughter to marry his nephew Saad. Azhar works in a private company and is a very simple man, for whom respect has more value than money. He wants Maheer to stay happy.

You may have been loving someone since the beginning, but you might not get what is not destined for you until you go all in.

Written By: Sidra Sehar Imran

Directed By: Badar Mehmood

Cast:

Hania Aamir

Zaviyar Naumaan

Wahaj Ali

Shahood Alvi

Salma Hassan

Javed Sheikh

Angeline Malik

Noor-ul-Hassan

Shaheen Khan

Malaikah

Ambar Khan

Sabeena Syed

Ayesha Mirza

Washma Fatima

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha starts on 12th December and will air every Monday at 08:00 PM, on ARY Digital.