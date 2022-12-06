ARY Digital set to roll out 3 impactful dramas

With ARY Digital dramas literally breaking all charts of viewership both on television and on YouTube, we have got great news for all the drama aficionados.

Your favorite entertainment channel has decided to roll out three new dramas very soon. The dramas to hit screens include Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali, and Zaviyar Naumaan starrer ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘, Faysal Quraishi, Kinza Hashmi and Saima Noor starrer ‘Hook‘ along with Fatima Effendi and Aarez Ahmed starrer ‘Muqadar Ka Sitara’.

Let’s have a look at the teasers of these visual delights.

Just imagine the most-watched entertainment channel going an extra mile for its beloved consumers by actually responding to fans' requests for more entertainment.

Cancel all your evening plans and grab your favorite food, turn on the television, download the application of ARY Zap or go to their website. Even if you are busy, watch the uninterrupted flow of majestic content on ARY Digital's YouTube channel.

