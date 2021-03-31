Aijaz Aslam confirms “exciting finishing episodes” of Nand

ARY Digital never ceases to amaze its loyal consumers with its stellar content. Just at the end of a drama, when viewers think the fun is over, the channel rolls out another drama of similar popularity, if not more. Likewise, Nand has transformed the 7:00 pm scene of the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Undisputedly, ARY Digital usually has the highest amount of eyeballs when Nand is airing on television and digital media alike, so much so that the first episode of Nand has just crossed 13 million views on YouTube in such a short time. From Gohar and Dilawar, to Saqib and Jahangir, to Hasan and Gul, every character, even Omer, steals the scene with impeccable acting skills. Nand is not merely a love story but it has a few love stories perfectly synchronizing with other stories that exhibit hatred, anger, and jealousy.

Aijaz Aslam, aka Jahangir, recently took to Instagram to reveal that the cameras for Nand have just been closed. He posted a bunch of photos with the cast and crew of Nand and wrote, “Its a wrap … finally the shoot of nand is over and you will see some really exciting finishing episodes … thank you everyone for making it the longest running top rated drama of 2020 .. love you all”

Nand delineates how the controlling nature of a person destroys multiple families. Gohar’s intervention in the affairs of her brothers’ home and lives has not only ruined their lives but her own household as well. Her obsession with power often suffocates the entire house, let alone an individual.

How far do you think will Gohar succeed in her game of obsession and power? What about Nand do you like the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.