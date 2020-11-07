This cute exchange between Nand fans & Shahroz Sabzwari is the best thing you’ll see today

56 episodes of Nand have aired so far and every episode accumulates millions of views on Youtube, to say the least. It is mainly because the drama touches upon many issues, an ordinary Pakistani household can relate to. From love to politics and hate, Nand is a perfect juxtaposition of subtly synchronized highs and lows.

In the midst of cliffhanging episodes and attention-grabbing storyline, a bunch of adorable little fans of Nand had found Shahroz Sabzwari aka Saqib in an event last week, and they could not just hold back, asking him a few questions.

One of his fans says, “You did wrong. You left her. (Rabi)” Shahroz replies, “Why did she marry Jahangir? Did she do any good by marrying Jahangir?” The fan negates and Shahroz asks, “Whom should she has gotten married to?” The young fan asserts, “With you.” She exclaims, “But you have already found yourself a bride.” He inquires who is she talking about and she points at Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari’s actual spouse. Saqib of Nand says, “She is my real wife, I can marry Rabi in the drama. No?”

The latest turn of events has Rabi in a quagmire, with Gohar trying to get close to Jahangir after his mother’s demise. In spite of marrying on Jahangir’s own request, Rabi is lonely and has nowhere else to go. She feels if she goes away, Gohar will gain total control over Jahangir.

Meanwhile, Rabi tells Saqib she married Jahangir in the first place because Gohar tarnished her image in front of the world with his name. Saqib likes Afshan but she resigned from the job because Gohar threatened her with grave repercussions if she ever meets Saqib again. Saqib is now torn between siding with his sister and believing Rabi and Afshan against his sister.

Well, how do you think will Nand unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

