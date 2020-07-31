Nand | When your life is controlled by others

Nand is the story of a newlywed couple Saqib and Rabi, and Saqib‘s dominating sister’s constant interference in their lives.

Minal Khan as Rabi is Saqib’s wife who’s disturbed by Gohar’s interference in her life

Shehroz Sabzwari as Saqib is Rabi’s husband who tries to keep her happy.

Aijaz Aslam as Jahangir is Gohar’s Innocent husband.

Faiza Hasan as Gohar is Saqib’s dominating elder sister.

Ayaz Samoo as Hasan is the younger sibling of Gohar & Saqib

Sumbul Ansari as Nasreen is Gohar, Saqib, and Hasan’s mother.

Written By: Sameena Aijaz

Directed By: Zeeshan Ali Zaidi

Cast:

Aijaz Aslam

Shehroz Sabzwari

Minal Khan

Faiza Hasan

Sumbul Ansari

Ayaz Samoo

Tipu Shareef

Mehwish Qureshi

Nand is starting from 4th August and will be aired every Monday to Thursday at 7:00 pm, only on ARY Digital.

