Kasak is about hard decisions and regrets

Kasak is the story of a young girl, Faryal whose life takes a turn when she gets married to Daniyal who is the complete opposite of what she had expected in a life partner.

Iqra Aziz as Faryal is a simple and innocent girl who is full of life.

She is in love with her cousin, Junaid, and dreams of getting married to him.

Junaid Khan as Daniyal is a handsome guy who has a serious approach towards life.

Faryal and Daniyal are both polar opposites of each other in terms of personality.

They eventually get married to each other due to their family pressure.

Faryal gets a huge shock when Daniyal reveals after the marriage that he has a son, Shamakh, played by Falak Shahzad, from his first marriage.

Faryal gets disheartened to learn that Daniyal only married her to bring a mother to take care of his son.

Will Faryal be able to make a place in Daniyal’s heart, and make him learn to trust in marriage again?

Written By: Muhammad Maqsood

Directed By: Kashif Saleem & Atif Rathore

Cast:

Junaid Khan

Iqra Aziz,

Javed Sheikh

Seemi Pasha

Aisha Toor

Salman Saeed

Khalid Malik

Falak Shahzad

Fahima

Jahanzaib

Kasak is starting from 20th July, and can be watched every Mon-Thu at 9:00 PM only on ARY Digital.

