Teasers of ‘Log Kya Kahenge’ reflect scary reality

Following a potpourri of exceptionally acclaimed dramas, ARY Digital is all set to hold its viewers spellbound with ‘Log Kya Kahenge’, produced by iDream Entertainment, known for giving us hits like Koi Chand Rakh, Bewafa, Meray Khudaya, Jhooti, Thora Sa Haq and others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aijaz aslam (@aijazzaslamofficial) on Jul 7, 2020 at 3:59am PDT

As of now, three teasers have come out and they unveil a few of the A-list celebrities as fragments of Log Kya Kahenge’s ensemble cast including Aijaz Aslam, Faysal Quraishi, Saheefa Jabbar, Kinza Razzak, and veteran actress Sakina Samo.

Related: ARY Digital, here to take care of your entertainment appetite

The teasers delineate stories of two families, the first family is headed by Aijaz Aslam, and the second one is headed by Faysal Quraishi. Both men are at good positions in their companies, providing a luxurious lifestyle for their families in order to maintain a status in society.

Albeit being in debt, Aijaz Aslam, playing Haseeb in the drama, takes care of all wishes of his wife Meerab, played by Saheefa Jaffar. Even after losing the job, he tries his hard to maintain the standard of living he had set for himself and his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammad Jerjees Seja (@jerjeesseja) on Oct 31, 2019 at 5:35am PDT

After losing his job, when he asks his wife why has she started grumbling, instead of accepting the reality, she replies she will die if he talks about his problems. Similarly, his kids start blaming him after the insult they endured in the school for not being able to pay fees.

Keeping in mind the ordeal Haseeb and his family went through, Saad, played by Faysal Quraishi is scared that his family might end up having the same fate as the family of his friend Haseeb, who succumbed to the societal pressure.

The drama is helmed by Mohsin Mirza, known for his exceptional direction in Bhool and Beti. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Log Kya Kahenge.

Looks like 2020 is also the year of flamboyant dramas on ARY Digital just like the last year and years before that. ARY Digital has transcended the boundaries of the entertainment scene of Pakistan by bringing one after another impeccable drama serial to keep the audiences hooked and binge-watch each drama. Dramas that air on ARY Digital not only cater sheer entertainment but also educate and inform the spectators about topics nobody usually talks about. These dramas also play an integral part in the destigmatization of certain issues.

Want to add something to the story? Have your say in the comments section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments