ARY Digital has got you covered with spectacular upcoming dramas

Officially the highest watched entertainment channel of Pakistan, ARY Digital never ceases to amaze its viewers with binge-worthy and spectacular dramas. The channel has literally transcended all boundaries when it comes to providing overwhelming quality entertainment for local and global audiences.

Dramas that air on ARY Digital not only cater sheer entertainment but also educate and inform the spectators about topics nobody usually talks about.

The television channel is all set to roll out a few more dramas, to outdo itself, and extend boundaries ARY Digital has set on its own. Different celebrities are taking to social media to post about their new ventures with the entertainment channel.

The gorgeous Minal Khan and the dapper Aijaz Aslam posted photos working with Dr. Ali Kazmi and Fahad Mustafa’s Big Bang Entertainment.

The newlyweds Sadaf and Shahroz Sabzwari are all revved up to be acting in a telefilm along with the legendary Javed Sheikh.

Helmed by the immensely talented Qasim Ali Mureed, ‘Prem Gali’ starring Farhan Saeed, Anoushey Abbasi, and Sohai Ali Abro is in the pipeline, all set to captivate the audiences.

Also, Omer Shahzad has paired up with Dur-e-Fishan Saleem for their upcoming project with ARY Digital.

Finally, the heartthrob Bilal Abbas Khan and the stunning Sana Javed have teamed up with Big Bang Entertainment for an upcoming drama ‘Dunk’, where the duo will sprinkle their magic on the screen.

Since the inception of 2020, ARY Digital has been winning innumerable hearts with its pristine content and astounding topics just like every other year. Following the unexplainably successful Grand Finale of the highest watched drama serial of Pakistan, Meray Paas Tum Ho, the television channel started airing other visual delights like Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Bikhray Moti, Dushman-e-Jaan and Jalan amid others to hold the spectators spellbound.

That’s not all; ARY Digital is known for bringing its A-game when it comes to humor. We all know Bulbulay and how it is sprinkling laughs all around our living rooms. The sitcom has recently completed 10 years of success with more than 500 episodes, so much so that people and celebrities are equally joyous for this landmark.

So tell us, which of these upcoming dramas are you looking forward to? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

