This is why ARY Digital has the largest Youtube family in the country

Looks like 2019 is also the year of flamboyant programs on ARY Digital just like the last year and years before that. ARY Digital has transcended the boundaries of the entertainment scene of Pakistan by bringing one after another impeccable drama serial to keep the audiences glued to their seats.

Dramas that air on ARY Digital not only cater sheer entertainment but also educate and inform the spectators about topics nobody usually talks about. These dramas also play an integral part in the destigmatization of rape survivors, acid attack victims, HIV and AIDS patients, mental and physical abuse victims amongst others in dramas like Ruswai, Surkh Chandni, Bay Dardi and Cheekh, etc.

Apart from the heartwrenching dramas, ARY Digital also made sure to melt hearts by bringing abundant gorgeous and intriguing love stories like Koi Chand Rakh and Do Bol along with family dramas such as Aangan, Babban Khala Ki Betiyan amongst others.

Related: Celebrities wish ARY Digital Network on nineteen years of triumph

ARY Digital is known for bringing its A-game when it comes to humor. We all know Bulbulay and how it is sprinkling laughs all around our living rooms. Rom-coms such as Burfi Laddu, Ghar Jamai, etc make us feel lighter and joyous after a day of tiredness and exhaustion.

The queen of morning shows, Nida Yasir and the prince of game shows, Fahad Mustafa also belong to the ARY family to make sure all spectators stay hooked during their respective shows, Good Morning Pakistan and Jeeto Pakistan.

All these impactful visual delights play their part in officially making ARY Digital the highest watched entertainment channel having the largest Youtube family in the entire country.

The Youtube channel of ARY Digital has just set a benchmark by crossing 10 million subscribers and we must extend our sincere gratitude to you, the viewers, for making it happen and for your unwavering love and support.

What about ARY Digital do you love the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments