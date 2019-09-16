Celebrities wish ARY Digital Network on nineteen years of triumph

Having started on the 15th of September 2000, ARY Digital Network went on to garner exceptional love and praise for the unbiasedness and objectivity it offered. Not only is ARY News living up to its slogan “Har Lamha Bakhabar” (Up to date 24×7), it is also strengthening its credibility with each passing day by giving just the right amount of concrete facts and figures with its impartial reporting.

ARY Digital is also transcending the parameters of Pakistani entertainment scene by giving one after other flamboyant dramas that not only play a pivotal part in entertaining the audiences but also to delve into the social issues and taboo topics no one usually talks about, getting one after another feather in its cap.

ARY Digital Network is unarguably fulfilling the social responsibility every channel is bound to implement worldwide. Be it safety, hygiene or making Pakistan a better place to live, ARY Digital Network is a part of various campaigns to inform and educate masses about abundant essential topics and issues.

To commemorate the 19th Anniversary of ARY Digital Network, top-notch celebrities have wished the channel along with their experiences working with the tremendous team ARY possesses.

