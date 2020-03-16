Aijaz Aslam requests all media giants to take safety precautions while shooting

In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak around the world, different countries have temporarily been locked down. Not only important public events, but marriages are also postponed. However, in order to sustain life and earn bread and butter, it is important for everyone to go to their jobs but with proper precautions.

Related: Shaniera Akram pens an endearing note for Karachi

Likewise, the suave, Aijaz Aslam has taken to Facebook to request, “all the production houses, directors, actors and everyone concerned to take safety precautions on sets.”

He wrote, “Every person coming on set should be checked by electronic thermometer , anyone having cold cough or flu symptoms must be sent home before entering the location … everyone should wear masks & disposable gloves … sanitizers and handwash must be kept on set.”

Requesting all the production houses , directors , actors and everyone concerned to take safety precautions on sets ….. Publicat? de Aijazz Aslam pe Duminic?, 15 martie 2020

He also asked all location owners to make sure they and their servants must follow these rules along with the rule of no handshakes. He also hoped everyone agrees to these rules.

Under the Facebook post, the Cheekh actor tagged all major actors, directors, and producers to make sure the safety measures are taken and implemented across the board.

Today, he posted a video on his Instagram delineating the entire cast and crew on the set properly geared in accordance with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aijaz aslam (@aijazzaslamofficial) on Mar 16, 2020 at 12:10am PDT

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments