Bhabi Shaniera Akram pens an endearing note for Karachi

With all her cute tweets and patriotic Instagram posts, philanthropist and social worker, Shaniera Akram happens to be the favorite national Bhabi Pakistan ever experienced. Having garnered utter love from her fans and from her husband’s, Shaniera never failed to earn the ‘Bhabi Goals’ status. She has been the true definition of a woman embracing the very land she is living in. Her immense love for Pakistan has left behind many of the celebs who claimed to be a patriot. She has been a true ambassador for the nation and the populace residing in this nation. From Instagram posts to tweets, there is no societal issue Shaniera didn’t raise her voice for. The diva has not only commingled with the Pakistani society, but she has also been seen praising and promoting everything made in Pakistan as well.

Recently, during the Karachi Lahore play-off, she was warmly welcomed by Karachi’s audience to the stadium with chants of “Bhabi.” In response, the diva put up a video on her Instagram and expressed immense joy on the gesture. “Wow what crowd!” she wrote. “Love hearing you call my name and love being your Bhabi, I’m so blessed to be so loved in our beautiful country, thank you so so much! During PSL, it’s the crowd that really makes these games so fun.”

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic and the announcement of remaining fixtures being played behind closed doors, she wrote, “PSL really rocked this year and will continue too even if we are not watching all together from the ground we will still be together in spirit!! Let the games continue, stay safe, keep clean and healthy, and hope we all still have heaps of fun supporting our teams.”

Related: My love for this country is great: Shaniera Akram

Yet another time, our star Bhabi has come up with an admirable little gesture that has made a vast populace love and respect her even more.

More power to you, Bhabi!

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments