Aik Hai Nigar, to premiere next week!

ARY Digital has just revealed the release date of the immensely anticipated visual delight ‘Aik Hai Nigar’, starring the powerhouse of talent Mahira Khan as the braveheart Lieutenant General Nigar Johar.

According to ISPR, the telefilm is “Based on the inspiring true story of Pakistan Army’s first female Three Star General. ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ traces the life and career of Lieutenant General Nigar Johar, a name synonymous to strength, determination and professional excellence. Gen Nigar Johar rose through the ranks of Pakistan Army and continues to have a meritorious service. She overcame personal tragedy and societal pressures to break the glass ceiling for all the women of the country. A tribute to one of the biggest symbols of women empowerment in Pakistan – AIK HAI NIGAR.”

Written By Umera Ahmed and helmed by Adnan Sarwar, it features Bilal Ashraf, Khushhal Khan, Sohail Sameer, Sara, and Iman Shahid in pivotal roles. The telefilm is produced by Nina Kashif and Mahira Khan. Bilal Ashraf is playing Johar Ali Khan, the husband of Lt. Nigar in the telefilm.

While publishing the teaser on her Instagram account, Mahira Khan wrote, “Honoured to be able to play a woman I admire so much. Pakistan Army’s first female Three star General. ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ traces the life and career of Lieutenant General Nigar Johar. What a life, what a story… to know her, is to know one of the greatest we have amongst us.”

