Meet the Women of Steel from ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’

A few exceptionally talented Pakistani actresses have just taken to Instagram together, to reveal their next project Sinf-e-Aahan, and it certainly looks like a massive treat for all entertainment aficionados.

Donned in green, Ramsha Khan, Kubra Khan, and Sajal Ahad Mir pose with fellow actresses Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi along with Humayun Saeed, Nadeem Baig, Sana Shahnawaz, and Samina Humayun Saeed.

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)

The caption read, “Presenting the women of steel! Meet the fierce & brilliantly talented cast of Sinf-e-Aahan featuring Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan & Ramsha Khan.”

Written by famous playwright Umera Ahmed and directed by ace director Nadeem Baig, Sinf-e-Aahan is produced by Six Sigma Plus and Next Level Entertainment, which are helmed by Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Nasib, and Sana Shahnawaz.

The project is coming soon, only on ARY Digital, in association with Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

