Humayun Saeed lauds Rashid Khan for his rendition of Meray Paas Tum Ho OST

ARY Digital’s visual delight, Meray Paas Tum Ho has not only won innumerable hearts but has also transcended boundaries of the Pakistani entertainment scene by becoming officially the highly watched/praised Pakistani drama serial of 2019/2020, so much so that its finale was screened in cinemas across the country.

Abundant people took to different social media platforms to reenact MPTH’s iconic dialogues and the OST, which was originally intoned by the legendary Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Likewise, apparently the Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan is also one of the many fans of yesteryear’s superhit show.

Rashid, who is currently the vice-captain of the Afghanistan national cricket team, was seen singing the title track of ARY Digital’s super hit serial Meray Paas Tum Ho in a video uploaded to Twitter. The cover has surely left fans enthralled.

Rashid Khan singing title song of Drama serial " Mere Pass Tum Ho" ????.@iamhumayunsaeed pic.twitter.com/5CUuc7p7OD — Ahmer Najeeb Satti (@ahmersatti90) May 31, 2021

The producer and lead protagonist of Meray Paas Tum Ho also took to Twitter to laud the cricketer on his exceptional off-field performance and wrote, ” Good voice Rashid.”

Rashid Khan is current with Lahore Qalandars in Abu Dhabi where he will participate in the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6, expected to start from June 5.

