‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’, loved by your favorite celebrities

Following the last episode of ARY Digital’s record-breaking drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho, the audiences across the world have suffered a shock as the drama’s protagonist Danish died of a heart attack.

People took to social media to speak their hearts out after the sad demise of Danish. Meray Paas Tum Ho gave shivers to the celebrities as well, and the concluding episodes unveiled that the drama is loved by a potpourri of A-list celebrities.

The stunning, Mahira Khan lauded Humayun Saeed aka Danish, in a tweet.

Humayun, aap ka dil aap ke chehray aur kaam mein nazar aata hai ?? hero 🙂 @iamhumayunsaeed #MerayPassTumHo — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 26, 2020

Haiwan actor, Faysal Quraishi called it a “Phenomenal performance” by Hamayun Saeed.

What a phenomenal performance janab. @iamhumayunsaeed sahaib …ley dey gaye aap tou #MPTH — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) January 25, 2020

The Jeeto Pakistan host, Fahad Mustafa not only epitomized Humayun Saeed as a star but he also named director Nadeem Baig a magician.

@iamhumayunsaeed you are a true star?? as i always say Hum to bus aisay hi hain ???? May you rise more and more ????????????????#MerePaasTumHo What a success what a milestone ??@nadeembaigg jadugar hain aap ???? pic.twitter.com/efj5i7fPBW — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) January 18, 2020

The super gorgeous, Humaima Malik wrote, “Love does not die, it kills.”

Mohubbat nahee marti , maar daiti hai @iamhumayunsaeed ???? — HUMAIMA MALICK (@HumaimaMalick) January 25, 2020

Fashion designer Nomi Ansari went to the cinema to witness the finale on the big screen and felt good to be a fan of Meray Paas Tum Ho.

And I also went to watch the finale on big screen today and felt soooo good to be a fan of this mega buster ???? #MerePassTumHo kudos to the entire team @Salman_ARY @Jerjees @arydigitalasia @iamhumayunsaeed — NOMI ANSARI (@NOMIANSARI) January 25, 2020

Fakhr-e-Alam appreciated both Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui for their extraordinary performance in the drama.

Pyaari @iamhumayunsaeed what an amazing performance Mashallah bahut well done. And @adnanactor you have been phenomenal. Congrats to the entire team. #MerayPaasTumHo — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) January 25, 2020

The sophisticated, Mansha Pasha hoped that more dramas reach such heights. She also congratulated the team behind Meray Paas Tum Ho.

Congratulations to the entire team of Meray Paas Tum Ho! One may disagree with personal opinions but noone can deny the success and the talent of everyone involved from the writer to the actors! Heres hoping that more dramas reach such heights! @iamhumayunsaeed@Ayezakhan_ak — manshapasha (@manshapasha) January 24, 2020

The Federal Minister for Science & Technology, Fawad Chaudhry congratulated ARY for showing such a masterpiece. He also tagged Netflix and Amazon, asking them to invest in Pakistani dramas and films.

Must congretulate @ARYVideos for showing epic drama serial #MerayPassTumHo, writer n whole team deserves big applause. I yet again ask @amazon and @Netflix invest in Pak drama n film #Pakistan has far better minds than India our music is far superior, you guys wont regret. — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 25, 2020

That’s not all! Our cricketing superstar, Kamran Akmal was all praise for the whole team and cast. He was blown away by the acting of Shees Sajjad Gul, in as Roomi.

Fans were left heartbroken after Danish, who went to meet his ex-wife Mehwish at her apartment suffered a heart attack. He was moved to a hospital where he breathed his last.

The most-loved character of the play only spoke to his son Roomi and assured him that his soul will be there for him even after his death.

The play, starring Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui and Hira Mani in pivotal roles, became a phenomenon among television viewers across Pakistan.

Directed by Nadeem Baig, ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ revolved around the story of a couple, Mehwish and Danish, whose love marriage ends as Mehwish chooses a wealthy man Shehwar over her husband.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

