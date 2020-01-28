‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’, loved by your favorite celebrities

Following the last episode of ARY Digital’s record-breaking drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho, the audiences across the world have suffered a shock as the drama’s protagonist Danish died of a heart attack.

People took to social media to speak their hearts out after the sad demise of Danish. Meray Paas Tum Ho gave shivers to the celebrities as well, and the concluding episodes unveiled that the drama is loved by a potpourri of A-list celebrities.

The stunning, Mahira Khan lauded Humayun Saeed aka Danish, in a tweet.

Haiwan actor, Faysal Quraishi called it a “Phenomenal performance” by Hamayun Saeed.

The Jeeto Pakistan host, Fahad Mustafa not only epitomized Humayun Saeed as a star but he also named director Nadeem Baig a magician.

The super gorgeous, Humaima Malik wrote, “Love does not die, it kills.”

Fashion designer Nomi Ansari went to the cinema to witness the finale on the big screen and felt good to be a fan of Meray Paas Tum Ho.

Fakhr-e-Alam appreciated both Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui for their extraordinary performance in the drama.

The sophisticated, Mansha Pasha hoped that more dramas reach such heights. She also congratulated the team behind Meray Paas Tum Ho.

The Federal Minister for Science & Technology, Fawad Chaudhry congratulated ARY for showing such a masterpiece. He also tagged Netflix and Amazon, asking them to invest in Pakistani dramas and films.

That’s not all! Our cricketing superstar, Kamran Akmal was all praise for the whole team and cast. He was blown away by the acting of Shees Sajjad Gul, in as Roomi.

Fans were left heartbroken after Danish, who went to meet his ex-wife Mehwish at her apartment suffered a heart attack. He was moved to a hospital where he breathed his last.

The most-loved character of the play only spoke to his son Roomi and assured him that his soul will be there for him even after his death.

The play, starring Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui and Hira Mani in pivotal roles, became a phenomenon among television viewers across Pakistan.

Directed by Nadeem Baig, ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ revolved around the story of a couple, Mehwish and Danish, whose love marriage ends as Mehwish chooses a wealthy man Shehwar over her husband.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

